DUBLIN, Ga. — Across Central Georgia, the number of COVID-19 cases at nursing homes continue to rise, according to information from the health department. 13WMAZ learned how many cases the Carl Vinson VA has and what other nursing home is seeing a spike in cases.

RELATED: Dublin VA to limit access to outpatient clinic amid coronavirus outbreak

We now know at least one Veteran at the Dublin VA tested positive for COVID-19 last month. In Wilcox County, at least a dozen people have tested positive for the virus at an unnamed nursing home. Monday, we learned how the Carl Vinson VA is handing their first case.

"We had a veteran who tested positive, so that veteran was transferred to the COVID unit," Medical Director of the Carl Vinson VA David Whitmer said.

In March, Medical Director David Whitmer says a veteran tested positive for COVID-19 after getting a limb amputated in Atlanta.

"After a few days of care they have tested negative twice now, so we have been able to return them back to their rooms," Whitmer said.

Right now, Whitmer says the Dublin VA is helping other vets feeling the impact of COVID-19.

"We received a total of 11 veterans from the Atlanta VA as part of their community living center, they are now safely in a new ward we created for those veterans that is an area where we really excel -- geriatric care," Whitmer said.

Whitmer says this is allowing the Atlanta VA to treat more COVID-19 patients. The vets from Atlanta are staying together, and Whitmer says cleaning crews are working to keep everything sanitized.

"We have a terminal cleaning process, this is where we clean every surface in the room," Whitmer said.

Over in Wilcox County, the health department confirmed 14 cases of COVID-19 at a nursing home. The department would not release the name of the home.

Whitmer says none of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Dublin VA. At least six VA employees in the Albany area have tested positive.

RELATED: List: Georgia nursing homes, long-term care facilities with coronavirus outbreaks

RELATED: Six Central Georgia nursing homes now report COVID-19 cases

RELATED: Dublin VA asks veterans to access resources online due to coronavirus

RELATED: 'They're not playing': Dublin VA limits building access amid coronavirus concerns

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.