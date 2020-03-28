LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Wheeler County inmate has a case of COVID-19 and more cases of the virus are confirmed in Laurens and Pulaski counties.

According to a release from the Department of Public Health's South Central Health District, the agency confirmed four more cases of the virus in those counties on Saturday.

Two people are residents of Laurens County, one is a resident of Pulaski County, and another person is incarcerated Wheeler County.

Melissa Brantley with the South Central Health District says the inmate is currently isolated and anyone who has been in contact with them is quarantined.

She would not say whether that person is an inmate at the state prison or local jail.

None of the individuals are hospitalized at this time.

The agency says the other three people are advised to isolate for 14 days.

"Appropriate contacts are being notified to quarantine for 14 days," the release says.

The Department of Public Health advises the following populations to isolate, quarantine, of shelter in place:

• Those living in a nursing home or long-term care facility.

• Those with chronic lung disease and other chronic illnesses.

• Those undergoing cancer treatment.

• Those who have been ordered to isolate or quarantine by the Department of Public Health because they have a positive COVID-19 test, are suspected to have COVID-19 because of their symptoms and exposure, or have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

Coronavirus in Georgia | Number of confirmed cases up to 2,366

Third employee at Southwest High School tests positive for COVID-19

Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.