DUBLIN, Ga. — With Laurens County having some of the most COVID-19 cases in Central Georgia, The City of Dublin is taking strict measures to stop the spread. 13WMAZ learned why the cases are on the rise and how leaders are trying to keep people safe.

"Statewide, it does not look like the curve is bending down yet, so we thought we need to take some more stringent actions," Dublin City Manager Lance Jones said.

Jones says on Tuesday, city council passed an emergency declaration because of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 6 cases have been confirmed across the county.

"We have determined that all of them in our health district are currently community spread," Melissa Brantley with the South Central Health District said.

Brantley says everyone who has the virus encountered someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or showed symptoms. One patient is at Fairview Park Hospital while the rest are at home.

We asked Brantley, "Is there anything you can link it to? Is it just community spread?" Brantley replied, "Yes, just community spread."

The city responded by closing hair salons, gyms, bowling alleys, movie theaters, and starting a curfew.

"For sure, you cannot be in a group of more than ten people for doing anything," Jones said.

The declaration prohibits gatherings at parks or any other city-owned property in Dublin. It also requires restaurants in the city to close their dining rooms and offer food to-go only.

"It will probably change in two weeks as the situation has changed, we will look at extending it, if things suddenly start getting better we will look at shortening it," Jones said.

The state of emergency in Dublin runs through at least April 7th. Jones says it could be extended if cases in the county continue to rise.

