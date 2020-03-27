METUCHEN, N.J. — It’s good news for meat-lovers – bad news for Bessie.

Beef is back on Friday’s dinner menu in Metuchen, N.J., because the Catholic bishop decided the faithful – and everyone else – are already sacrificing enough.

The northeast is being hit hard by the coronavirus. Let’s face it – lockdowns, quarantines and a rising number of COVID-19 cases have infected a lot of people with serious anxiety.

So, Most. Rev. James Checchio is saying let them eat steak!

“Given the difficulties of obtaining some types of food and the many other sacrifices which were are suddenly experiencing given the coronavirus, I have granted a dispensation from abstaining from meat on Fridays for the rest of Lent,” the bishop posted on Twitter.

“Except Good Friday which is Universal Law.”

According to NJ.com, it’s unclear if the bishops in other nearby dioceses will make similar announcements, but the Washington Post reports some bishops in New York and Pennsylvania already have.

In St. Petersburg, Bishop Gregory Parkes suspended public Masses indefinitely in an attempt to protect the faithful from the virus.

