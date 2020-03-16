ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed an employee has tested positive for the new coronavirus spreading across the world, called COVID-19. It's believed to be the first known positive case for the virus among employees for the CDC.

According to the federal health agency, their own lab confirmed the positive diagnosis. The employee is in "good condition" and has been isolated to prevent further spread of the virus to others, the CDC said.

"Our best wishes go to the employee for a rapid and full recovery," a statement from the health agency said.

According to the CDC, the employee was not involved in the response to the spread of COVID-19, and has not been present in the workplace since March 6, as the unit the employee belonged to was teleworking while a deep cleaning of the office space was being conducted. Further, the employee was asymptomatic at that time, the CDC said.

However, after developing symptoms, the CDC said the employee to the "appropriate action" and stayed home, though the agency did not say specifically where that employee was based.

The CDC said it will inform potentially affected staff and take measures to contain the spread of the virus, including encouraging sick employees to stay home, increasing the frequency of cleaning CDC facilities, canceling large meetings and staff travel, increasing the use of teleworking among staff and encouraging social distancing.

"The health and safety of the CDC workforce is a top priority for the agency," the CDC concluded.

