CDC issues urgent health advisory for pregnant people to get vaccinated

The agency says the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your baby from COVID-19.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to ensure that expecting parents and their babies stay safe from virus-related complications, according to the nation's top health experts.

That's why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an urgent health advisory on Wednesday to increase vaccination rates among people who are pregnant, are trying to become pregnant, or recently gave birth.

The CDC says that the benefits of the vaccine, for both new parents and their babies, outweigh any known or potential risks. The agency is also urging local health departments and clinicians to educate pregnant people on the benefits and safety of the shot.

How many pregnant people are vaccinated?

According to CDC data, only 31 percent of pregnant people have been vaccinated against the virus.

Asian pregnant women make up the highest percentage of that group at 45.7 percent, while Black pregnant people make up the lowest at just 15.6 percent.

What are the risks of getting COVID while pregnant?

Between Jan. 2020 and Sept. 2021, there were more than 125,000 reported cases of COVID among pregnant women, according to the CDC. And among that group, 22,000 women were hospitalized and 161 died.

The agency adds that 22 of those deaths happened in the month of August alone.

Pregnant people who contract COVID-19 have a 70 percent increased risk of death as well as an increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes that could include preterm birth, stillbirth, and admission into the ICU of a newborn also infected with COVID-19, the CDC says.

“Pregnancy can be both a special time and also a stressful time – and pregnancy during a pandemic is an added concern for families," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "I strongly encourage those who are pregnant or considering pregnancy to talk with their healthcare provider about the protective benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine to keep their babies and themselves safe.”