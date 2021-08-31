Central Georgia businesses, customers aim for normalcy while coping with surge of COVID-19 cases

The surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations has many Central Georgia businesses worried again about their bottom line this year.

La'nissa Rozier, a Z Beans customer, said before the pandemic, she never expected things to change they way the did.

"Masks were implemented, things were closed. You kind of got used to being super-introverted, and now that things are slightly opening back up, it's kind of like a kid in a candy store," said Rozier.

It's a balancing act, said customer Lars Lonnroth.

"It was very, very hard for me, and I think a lot of people to strike that balance of doing things we love from before the pandemic while also being cognizant to the harms to us and the other people in our community," said Lonnroth.

Rozier said she feeds off the energy of the people around her.

"When you come into a Z Beans or a Starbucks and everyone else is on their computer working, it kind of gives you the motivation to get on the computer and work," said Rozier.

Z Beans Coffee Director of Operations Genesis Cooper says she has mixed emotions.

"It's kind of like bittersweet -- bitter because we were still hit with the pandemic, but sweet because a lot of the solutions that we were able to develop throughout the pandemic, those are things that we still want to use today," said Cooper.

Looking to the future, Rozier said she wants to continue being health-conscious.