MACON, Ga. — Here is a list of some communities in Central Georgia that are setting a curfew as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

  • Baldwin County has a curfew set between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.
  • Laurens County has a curfew set between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.
  • The City of Unadilla says residents are to be in their homes by 10 p.m. and remain there until 7 a.m. until March 31.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

Coronavirus live updates: US says don't travel abroad, Italy deaths surpass China

'It's very serious': Navicent Health doctor says they've been preparing to treat COVID-19 for weeks

'Take care of yourself': Commissioners in Laurens County declare state of emergency after two people test positive for COVID-19

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATEDClick here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page