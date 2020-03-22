MACON, Ga. — Here is a list of some communities in Central Georgia that are setting a curfew as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

Baldwin County has a curfew set between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

has a curfew set between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. Laurens County has a curfew set between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

has a curfew set between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. The City of Unadilla says residents are to be in their homes by 10 p.m. and remain there until 7 a.m. until March 31.

