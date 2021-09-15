Central Georgia employers aim to comply with vaccine mandate for businesses with 100+ employees

Businesses across Central Georgia and the U.S. are figuring out how to comply with President Biden's vaccine mandate.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Businesses across Central Georgia and the U.S. are figuring out how to comply with President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate.

Last week, the president said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will issue vaccine and testing rule that will apply to all private employers with more than 100 employees.

Many business groups are advising their members on how the order would affect them, including the Dublin Chamber of Commerce.

Approximately 50% of Home Instead employees are vaccinated. This company takes care of the elderly. Now, they want to take care of the community by making sure 100% of their employees are vaccinated.

Deonna Barfield, who works in Human Resources for Home Instead, said she's all for getting vaccinated.

"Of course, you know we all had our doubts and we were all kind of curious when it first came out. I believe it does keep our families and our communities safe," said Barfield.

Billy Frost, who owns the company, said they'll ask their employees to get the vaccine.

"The employees have to be vaccinated or they will face weekly testing. We have done a little bit of research, listened to some attorney groups talk. We are advised we do not want to do weekly testing," said Frost.

Heath Taylor, President of the Dublin-Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, said employers have lots of questions.

"One of the biggest questions is the 100 employees. Does that count if they have multiples businesses? Does it count if they have temporary help? Does it count if they don't come into the office? The short answer to all that is, 'Yes,'" said Taylor.

Taylor said about 10% of businesses in Dublin-Laurens County fit into this category, but the ones that do have a huge economic impact.

"With our focus on our seniors and our elderly, it is especially important to keep them safe, as well as the caregivers," said Barfield.

Taylor said it's important for employers to have a plan this vaccine mandate will be enforced very soon.