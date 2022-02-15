Number of children vaccinated against COVID-19 low across Central Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health says vaccination rates for children are well below the state average.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Here in Central Georgia, the state Department of Public Health says vaccination rates for children are well below the state average.

Just over 7% of kids between the ages of 5 and 11 have been fully vaccinated in Bibb County, while in Houston County, 8.3% of kids between 5 and 7 have been vaccinated.

The Food and Drug Administration still has not approved a COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5.

"I don't think their age should have a vaccine. There has to be a lot of people to get it before my child does," says parent Krishana Mitchell.

Mitchell is a parent of a 4-year-old daughter, and she is happy the FDA has not approved the vaccine for kids under 5. She says she is concerned with what a vaccine might do to her daughter's brain and body.

"I think the COVID vaccine has been a unique situation for all of us. You find some folks that don't want any vaccines at all and some that want every vaccine," Mitchell said.

Pediatrician Lance Slade says he believes vaccines help, but they are still studying the vaccine for kids under 5.

"When parents ask, 'Is it safe?' I say, 'Here are the studies they have done.' Pfizer has studies effectively ages 5 to 11, but they haven't had as many studies done for the younger ages, which is why they haven't approved it yet," stated Slade.