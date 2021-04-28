Central Georgia groups to host pop-up health fair to help with vaccinations, give essential items

The groups will pass out food, water, masks, and other personal items.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — An organization focused on helping the community is holding an event to support Central Georgians.

Overview Incorporated in partnership with Macon-Bibb's Economic Opportunity Council and the Middle Georgia Community Action Agency is planning a pop-up event Saturday in Milledgeville.

Atrium Health Navicent will also be providing free COVID-19 vaccines.

Overview Incorporated Executive Director Wanda Addeo wants people to know they can always call on their organization.

"What we're trying to do is basically tell people that we're here to try to fill needs. The exciting part for us is just seeing the people that we help and knowing that we're making a difference in their lives," Addeo said.