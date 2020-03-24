MACON, Ga. — Finding everyday necessities may be difficult for some during the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, the nonprofit addressing those needs is just a phone call away.

All you have to do is call '211,' says Chairman of the board for Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, Jeff Battcher, "If you need food assistance, we'll let you know where exactly to go to get food at our respective food pantries in the 24 counties we serve."

It's part of a collaboration between Central Georgia's United way and Community Foundation to offer support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Battcher says, "More and more people are lining up or coming by in cars to get food because they're very fearful there's not going to be enough food or they've recently been laid off."

The two organizations are raising money to give to nonprofits that help with key areas like food insecurity, childcare, small business, and health

Community Foundation president Kathryn Dennis says, "as layoffs continue and people's savings run out, the needs are going to change, so we're trying to be nimble and address these needs as they develop."

Central Georgia's Red Cross is also asking for support as closings continue and public events are shut down.

They say there is a constant need for blood donations.

"We are urging people to make an appointment with us -- don't just show up to a blood donation site. That helps us with the spacing, it helps us with the social distancing," says Executive Director of Central Georgia American Red Cross, Connie Hensler.

In a time of uncertainty, these organizations want to stand together.

"United Way and Community Foundation our boards and staff decided that we needed to work together -- this is unlike anything else we've seen," says Dennis.

So far, they've already raised nearly $700,000. Grants will be awarded to nonprofit organizations in Central Georgia throughout the course of the crisis.

You can donate by visiting the United Way website.

