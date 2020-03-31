MACON, Ga. — A central Georgia doctor is using telehealth technology to treat his patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. 13WMAZ spoke with pediatrician Lance Slade of Primary Pediatrics who showed us how he is using Telehealth to keep his staff and patients safe.

"We're calling folks by computer, sending text messages to the family, at which point we can link up with them," Slade said.

COVID-19 is changing the way Macon pediatrician Lance Slade sees some of his patients.

"Telehealth, I think helps people feel comfortable being in their home, not having to necessarily be here in the office with us, it allows for convenience for smaller things like bed checks, rashes, smaller simple things," Slade said.

Slade says telehealth does not replace a face-to-face visit, but does help limit the number of patients coming into his office. So far, Slade has conducted about 20 video visits using the system.

"The patient will click it and then they will be in a virtual waiting room, so I'll click that room and they will talk face-to-face just like this," Slade said.

Over video, Slade can prescribe medication or see if you need to come in for a visit for things like, "Someone says, 'Hey, I'm having a fever and cough,' I can't see that over there, I can just talk to them and that is one if we can't treat their symptoms or were worried about respiratory distress," Slade said.

Slade hopes the system encourages social distancing while keeping kids healthy.

"This is a growing and crazy time, and we are happy to help any way that we can," Slade said.

Slade says during this pandemic most insurance will cover telehealth visits, but you should still check with your insurance provider to make sure.

