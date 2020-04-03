MACON, Ga. — Inside Bibb County Schools, custodians are taking measures to disinfect keyboards, handrails, and desks as the number of coronavirus cases across the world grows.

Bibb Schools Director of Safety and Security David Gowan says in addition to normal hand sanitizers and sprays, custodians are using two new "hospital-type" disinfectants across all schools.

"They're using these extra products as part of the daily cleaning routine," says Gowan.

At Vineville Academy, custodian Shareese Lawson makes her rounds every few hours. She sprays down sinks, light switches, and bathrooms to keep students safe, but if a student is feeling sick, Gowan says parents should definitely keep them at home.

"If kids are sick-- no matter what-- if they're sick with a fever, then they need to stay home for 24 hours without the aid of medication," says Gowan.

With only two confirmed cases in Georgia, health officials are urging people not to panic.

Gowan says Bibb School leaders are communicating daily with the local health department and county emergency management office, while refining their "infectious disease response plan."

"Ultimately, it's the superintendent who would decide if we need to close schools if it was in the best interest. Also, the governor can close schools and also the local district health director could close schools," says Gowan.

For now, Gowan says they're reminding students to wash their hands and cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze, and making sure their custodial staff stays moving.

To read Houston County Schools letter to parents about coronavirus, click here.

RELATED: Georgia coronavirus patient attended Cherokee County study center; other students under self-quarantine

RELATED: Three interactive maps to track coronavirus cases in US, around the world

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia with first two cases confirmed by Gov. Kemp

RELATED: VERIFY: Children less susceptible to coronavirus

RELATED: Central Georgia colleges prepare in case of coronavirus outbreak

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.