Central Georgia woman on the fence about possible COVID-19 booster shots

As talks of a booster shot are underway, some are unsure if they want to roll up their sleeve a third time.

MACON, Ga. — Tommie Byrd, 66, received her second dose of the Moderna vaccine in April.



“No bad reactions at all other than your arm being sore, and no reactions at all,” said Byrd.



But now as talks of a booster shot are underway, she's unsure if she wants to roll up her sleeve a third time.



“Well, I'm not really sure I'm gonna get the booster. I guess I'll have to go talk to my primary doctor because she's the one that actually convinced me to get the get the shot to begin with, because she told me how important it was.”



Byrd says she's on the fence because the vaccines are not fully approved. They are still under Emergency Use Authorization.



“I've heard so much about the FDA not being approved, you know, having it approved and when, like if it's approved, and I probably won't have any problem getting it.”



She says she felt fine after the first two shots, but wonders if there will be side effects from the third.



“'How did it affect you?' or 'Are there going to be any issues with it?' Because you don't know those until you actually get it,” said Byrd.



She’s curious how many shots will be required.



“Then you wonder if you're gonna it's gonna be kind of like a flu shot that you had to get one every year, you know to keep your immune system up against the COVID, so that would be a concern.”



Byrd says since she's over the age of 65, her doctor may recommend she gets it as soon as possible. Eight months from her second vaccine dose would be December.