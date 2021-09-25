Central Georgians can get COVID-19 booster next week after Pfizer shot approved by FDA, CDC

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine now has an approved booster shot. Thursday night, the CDC backed up the FDA's approval of the shot.

MACON, Ga. —

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine now has an approved booster shot.

Thursday night, the CDC backed up the FDA's approval of the shot.

On Monday, the Georgia Department of Public Health will begin to administer booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine at health department vaccination locations across the state.

The Pfizer booster's now FDA- and CDC-approved for those over 65 those with high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19, and those whose work puts them at high risk of exposure to the virus.

Judy Jordan made sure she was first in line to get the Pfizer booster.

"Last year, my heart was getting ready to stop because it dropped down in the 30s, and that's when they diagnosed me with POT syndrome autoimmune disease," said Jordan.

Jordan, a mother of three, said everyone in her family who can get vaccinated has.

"I didn't have no reaction, I didn't have no problems except my arm was very sore," said Jordan.

She urges those who can get a booster shot to get one.

"If they have other health problems and stuff like that, I would highly recommend it. Even if people don't have the bad health problems, I still recommend it because better safe than sorry," said Jordan.

Jennifer Hoffman, a special disease doctor, said the Pfizer booster helps to increase the immune response.

"Older folks and people with underlying conditions are at elevated risk for having a serious breakthrough infection with the Delta variant. It's not that they're at a particularly high risk, but they are at a higher risk than compared to other folks," said Hoffman.

Jordan works at an Amazon warehouse with more than 100 people and said, "It's our health that we are battling with. We don't want to play with something like that."