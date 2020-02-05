HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A lot of families are in uncharted territory during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's easy to get overwhelmed,.but some Central Georgians are turning to gardening to relieve stress.

Many 13WMAZ viewers have shared pictures of their gardens.

Even if you don't have time or money to plant flowers and start a garden, Master Gardener Donna Hunt says just getting outside can do a world of good.

" As a way of reducing stress is unplanned distraction. What that means is when you hear a bird or see a squirrel, a little bit of your stress is going to go away," Hunt said.

Planting some healthy habits now, like spending time outside, could grow into a garden of good mental health after the pandemic.

For more information on the therapeutic benefits of gardening and spending time outside, call the Houston County Extension at 478 987-2028.

