Governor Brian Kemp's order telling the state's cities they can't require people to wear mask is reviving the conversation about whether masks should be mandated.

MACON, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp's order telling Georgia's cities they can't require people to wear masks is reviving the conversation about whether they should be mandated. Wanya Reese spent the day talking to people who agree with Kemp and others who don't.

Walking in downtown Macon, you can't miss signs asking the public to wear a mask, a simple ask that has a lot of people talking on online and around town.

"To protect not only people but you have loved ones that they have to go home to," Matthew Odom said.

Odom says he was asymptomatic and credits wearing a face mask with keeping people around him COVID-19-free.

"To take away the county saying, 'Hey, you have to wear a mask,' at this stage, I think it is a little reckless," Odom said.

"Those who are saying to themselves, 'I don't need to wear a mask,' I think you should just be considerate of those around you, because you never know what you may have and what they may have, so just to be mindful, you are not just looking out for yourself," Donald Williams said.

While they support wearing a mask, people like Willie Winnett aren't totally on board.

"I feel that they have the right if they shouldn't wear them, but if they are sick, they should (wear them), they should be quarantined," Winnett said.

On the 13WMAZ Facebook page, Royal Rutherford said about Kemp's order, "I respect him for not instituting and overstepping authority when it's something that can be encouraged and understood by neighbors and people."

While the conversation continues, places like Kinjo are still requiring face masks for guests despite Kemp's latest order.

"I don't expect you to wear a mask when you are eating or drinking -- that would be silly -- but when you walk in the door you can have a mask on when you greet us, when again you are moving around the facility, when you're walking to the bathroom, passing other customers or staff, or when my staff comes up to speak to you," Chelsea Hughes said.

Despite Kemp's order restaurants like Kinjo and other businesses do have the right to require their customers to wear masks and refuse service to those who don't.

