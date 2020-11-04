MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A second employee at Central State Hospital has died of coronavirus.

That's according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health.

"It is with great sadness that we report the passing of a second employee at Central State Hospital. We ask that you please keep the families of both employees in your thoughts and prayers during this tragic and difficult time," the release says.

The agency did not say the person's gender, or if they had an underlying medical condition.

On Wednesday, the agency reported that a total of 15 staff and one patient at the hospital had tested positive since the start of the pandemic. That number has multiplied for patient cases, and nearly doubled for staff.

The agency says, as of Saturday, 12 patients and 24 employees have tested positive of COVID-19 after additional testing was conducted.

Patients who have tested positive have been placed in a designated isolation unit. The hospital is following guidelines from the Department of Public health for staff who have tested positive, according to the release.

Last week, the hospital came under fire from employees after a nurse, 53-year-old Mark DeLong, died from complications due to coronavirus.

In a 13WMAZ Verify story from April 1, employees said hospital administration refused to let them wear PPE.

They were sent an email telling them not to wear masks and other PPE, saying it violated their dress code policy.

After DeLong’s death, administrators then told staff they could bring their own PPE in to the hospital.

According to the release, a National Guard Infection Control Team has finished decontaminating patient care and food service areas this week.

They are set to come back to the hospital on return Monday to decontaminate remaining areas.

"The health and safety of our staff and the people we serve remain our highest priority. In this dynamic and challenging situation, we are taking every action with this in mind," the release says.

