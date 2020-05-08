Days after school started, 2 students at Chattooga High test positive for COVID-19

They said health officials will begin contact tracing.

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — The halls were filled on July 30 when in-person classes began at Chattooga High School in northwest Georgia. A few days later, parents were notified that two students tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to stakeholders from superintendent Jared Hosmer, they said the school was notified on Tuesday of the positive cases and immediately notified the Chattooga County Health Department.

He said the Department of Public Health will contact Epidemiology to begin contact tracing.

In a letter earlier in the summer, Hosmer said parents had the choice to send their children to school or learn from home with a virtual model.