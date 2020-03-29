TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Transportation to set up checkpoints along the Florida border to stop drivers coming from what he calls coronavirus hot spots.

One of them is set up on Interstate 10 just across the border from Mobile, Alabama.

All drivers, except semi-trucks, have to pull into a weigh station. Workers from the Florida Department of Health, Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol ask questions about where your trip started and where you are headed.

"Motorists should expect to be directed by law enforcement to enter the weigh station," FDOT said in a release. "Depending upon the motorist’s origin, they will be directed to either proceed back to the Interstate or to pull aside for further screening."

People from Connecticut, Louisiana, New Jersey and New York are being told to self-isolate for 14 days. If they refuse, they could face misdemeanor charges.

The order does not apply to people who are performing military, emergency, health or infrastructure response or anyone involved in commercial activity, including people who live in Georgia and commute to work in Florida, FDOT said.

DeSantis says nearby New Orleans, in particular, has a growing coronavirus problem and he wants to keep people in the Panhandle safe.

Florida is also setting up a similar checkpoint on I-95 north of Jacksonville.

