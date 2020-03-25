MACON, Ga. — Cherokee Brick donated thousands of extra medical supplies to Navicent Health Tuesday.

The company donated N95 masks, gloves, and suits. They regularly use the gear for their safety program, but ended up getting more in a shipment than they needed.

Vice President of Operations Kate Peavy hopes anyone else who is able to help the medical community will do it.

"I hope anybody else who got them would be willing to do the same, I think anybody who has them would be willing to do the same. All of our employees were behind it as well, and I can't imagine what the medical industry is facing, so our hearts and prayers are with all those involved," said Peavy.

Peavy says the company donated more than 2,000 masks and 12,000 gloves.

RELATED: 'This is what we're trained to do:' Health Tech of Georgia addresses concerns over not canceling classes

RELATED: 'They're not budging': Utility companies cutting off service for unpaid bills concern Central Georgia customers during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Robins Air Force Base reports second confirmed case of COVID-19

RELATED: 'Stay home and realize this is affecting people that you know': Doctor's family urges social distancing

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia | Number of confirmed cases soars to 1,097

RELATED: Warner Robins church running 'Errands for the Elderly' during COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Laurens County nursing home protecting 'medically-fragile'

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.