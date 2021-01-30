The unidentified man bussed students in the Creekview Zone.

A Cherokee County school bus driver died on Thursday following his battle with COVID-19, school officials reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Cherokee County School District, the 63-year-old bus driver became ill with coronavirus during the "latter part of winter break."

He was hospitalized during that time and died this week. At this time, it is unknown if any other health issues contributed to his departure.

"...we cannot release specific medical information per privacy laws protecting our employees," the district mentioned.

"He had served CCSD for the past three years with dedication and excellence and will be missed by his students and colleagues and all who knew him," the district said.

The district said it plans to send a letter to parents in that zone to let them know of the bus driver's death.