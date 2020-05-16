MACON, Ga. — Cherry Blossom Health and Rehabilitation Held a "Nursing Home Week" Parade Friday.

First responders led the parade, sounding off their sirens and flashing their lights. Patients were seen smiling and waving, and sentimental signs could be spotted in the parade.

One sign read, "Beep beep -- we miss you."

Madison Sapp, Administrator of the Skilled Nursing Center, says they strive to live by "Patients First" here, and says the day's event just echoed that.

"I'm pretty sure that every single associate we have over here making this happen have had tears today, and they're happy tears. They're tears to know that we got a community of families that have the same goal that we do, working together with us to make sure these residents still feel loved. This really means the world to us," Sapp said.

Cherry Blossom Health and Rehabilitation houses 64 patients.

