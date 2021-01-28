"As the name states, it affects multiple systems. Mainly the heart, the lungs, the G.I tract, the neurologic system," Dr. Umesh Narsinghani said.

MACON, Ga. — Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome is a rare condition that has been raising concerns for parents across the country.

What exactly is this?

"As the name states, it affects multiple systems, mainly the heart, the lungs, the G.I. tract, the neurologic system," Dr. Umesh Narsinghani said.

Dr. Narsinghani works in the pediatrics ICU at the Children's Hospital.

Narsinghani and Dr. Lance Slade, a pediatrician with Primary Pediatrics, say that children diagnosed with this syndrome have been exposed to COVID-19.

"In some cases, for children especially, COVID may be a mild illness. They may not even know they have it, so this is something that develops after that infection," Dr. Slade said.

Dr. Narsinghani says he has seen at least six kids in the past two months come to the children's hospital, with this condition.

"The syndrome can be life-threatening. We've seen kids who can get extremely sick and end up in the ICU and need a high level of care," Dr. Narsinghani said.

Although some children were admitted to the hospital, Dr. Slade says not all cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome are severe.

"I think that rather than be worried about something like this, it is just something to be aware of. If your child is ill and not responding and you have something that you don't know, then I would say call your doctor's office and we're happy to evaluate them," Dr. Slade said.

"Fever for more than one day, over 38 degrees Celsius, multisystem involvement of the kidneys, heart, or lungs," Dr. Slade said, listing the symptoms.

According to the CDC, other symptoms may include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rashes, exhaustion, and bloodshot eyes.

"It's something that we're learning and it's rapidly evolving. You know, it's something that teaches us day to day and we are trying to make the best of this as we go," Dr. Slade said.