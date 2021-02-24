Children's Atlanta warns about increase in cases of of MIS-C COVID complication in children

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in children, while rare, has been the predominant complication associated with COVID in kids.

ATLANTA — Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is warning parents after seeing a rise in instances a complication associated with COVID-19 in children.

The healthcare provider says "we are seeing an increase in cases" of what's known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C).

While rare, it has been the predominant complication linked to COVID-19 reported in children, who otherwise have generally not been observed to experience serious symptoms.

According to Children's, MIS-C "is a condition in which the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or abdominal organs become inflamed."

"While many children have had COVID-19, a very small number of children have developed MIS-C. Doctors at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta are working together to understand why some children develop MIS-C and others do not," the healthcare provider said.

Children's did not specifically say how significant the recent increase in cases has been.

Common symptoms can abdominal pain, neck pain, persistent fatigue, rash, red eyes, swelling around the eyes, hands or feet and fever, according to Children's.

Parents who suspect their child may have MIS-C are advised to contact their pediatrician or to seek emergency care if they observe any of the following more serious symptoms:

Trouble breathing

Pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Severe abdominal pain