MACON, Ga. — As positive cases continue to rise for COVID-19, churches take steps to keep members protected.

Kingdom Life Pastor Domonique Johnson is working to keep worship spaces germ-free.

He says, "We're taking the extra precautions and making sure things are wiped down with Lysol wipes, Clorox wipes."

In a press conference on Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp expressed concern for the elderly population.

He said, "Health officials are now telling us that these vulnerable populations need to avoid mass gatherings in locations with high traffic counts of people, even faith-based services or events."

Johnson says he is telling his elderly members to attend services if they feel comfortable, "whatever they feel they have to do spiritually."

Kingdom Life offers online streaming of their services so members do have the option to receive sermons at home.

Johnson says, "We're not going to live in fear, we're going to be cautious, but let's live and operate in wisdom, let's keep our faith because we also believe in the one who saves, heals, and delivers."

