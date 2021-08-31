City of Perry tightening COVID-19 restrictions due to rising cases

Perry's mayor says how long the policy will be inn place is unclear

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Less than a month after announcing cancellations of city-sponsored events due to a rise in COVID cases, the City of Perry says its reenacting its COVID restriction policy.

Mayor Randall Walker says new restrictions are the city's way of helping healthcare providers.

"They are basically overwhelmed at the hospitals. They've got larger numbers at the hospitals right now than we've ever had going through the pandemic over the last 18 months," he said.

As part of the city's plan to help, they've set restrictions that cancel or postpone events, require social distancing and masks. He says they'll use data to determine how long it'll stay in place.

"We look at the numbers every Wednesday and determine what impact that's going to have going forward for the next 21 days, and it's a rolling 21 days," he explained.

Caroline Stanley lives in Perry and says she's seen the crowds the events draw in. She says that public officials face tough decisions.

"I can't even imagine what it's like to be in the administration right now and make those difficult decisions," she said.

She also says she applauds their efforts.

"They have to do something, so I'm for them putting effort into trying to. please--if you're on one side or the other, you have to try and please both sides, so I'm for the efforts that they're putting forth to try to keep the city safe."

As far as how long the policy may be in place, the mayor says he doesn't want to speak too soon.