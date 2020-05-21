CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — After spending 53 days in the hospital, one man finally got the chance to reunite with his wife.

Leon Wright was hospitalized with COVID-19 at Clark Memorial for 53 days. His wife, Terry, is considered high-risk for contracting the virus. The two had not seen each other at all during Wright's hospitalization.

Finally, Wright was taken off a ventilator and released. He and his wife were able to get a quick hug in before he left for Frazier Rehab.

PHOTOS | Husband, wife reunited after he spends 53 days in hospital beating COVID-19

