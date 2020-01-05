MACON, Ga. — Coliseum Northside Hospital is suspending some services and moving some staff to their main campus, Coliseum Medical Centers, due to reduced numbers of patients. That's according to Stephen Daugherty, CEO for Coliseum Health System, which owns both hospitals. He said both Coliseum Northside Hospital and Coliseum Medical Centers are open and operating.

"Specifically surgery, ICU volumes are down, so you know people are staying away, and so we are doing what any good business would do and that's consolidating resources," said Daugherty.

He said they've moved all surgery to their Coliseum Medical Centers location in east Macon. Right now, they've also stopped taking new ICU patients at Coliseum Northside Hospital. Those patients will be admitted to Coliseum Medical Centers.

Daughtery said Northside staff will treat patients who come into their emergency room and then decide whether they can stay or be transferred to Coliseum Medical Centers.

"We'll treat and stabilize them and determine whether they need to stay at Northside hospital or be transferred for a higher level of care at Coliseum Medical Centers," said Daugherty.

Daugherty said no emergency rooms will close and patient care will continue to be priority at both locations.

"Nothing is more important to us. That's why we get up every day. That's our role in the community and we look forward to do that every day and we are going to continue to do that," said Daugherty.

He said some employees will go on reduced pandemic pay, but none will be laid off. Daugherty added the changes will stay in effect until further notice.

