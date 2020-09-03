ATLANTA — Georgia Congressman Doug Collins has decided to self-quarantine after being notified that he had contact with a person who has tested positive for coronavirus.

"This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for coronavirus," he tweeted. "While I feel completely healthy and I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine at my home for the remainder of the 14-day period out of an abundance of caution."

"I will follow the recommendations of the House Physician and my office will provide updates as appropriate," he added.

The Conservative Political Action Conference was held Feb. 26 through Feb. 29. Other Congressional leaders, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, are also isolating themselves.

The Associated Press said Cruz said he had brief contact with a man at the CPAC conference who has the illness and would spend the next few days at home. The same goes for Gosar, who said he and three of his senior staff members are under self-quarantine. The office of the Arizona Republican will be closed for the week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. They may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after initial exposure.

President Donald Trump greets Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., as he arrives on Air Force One Friday, March 6, 2020, at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP

Collins and other Georgia leaders were in Atlanta on Friday for President Donald Trump's visit. Trump talked to health leaders at the CDC about the virus.

At the time, Collins was not showing symptoms, and the odds of spreading the virus when a person is not showing symptoms is very low.

It's important to point out once again that Collins has not experienced any COVID-19 symptoms. His isolation is just a precaution. However, a spokesperson for Collins' office said the representative did notify the White Hosue, the CDC and other offices "as soon as they were made aware of the situation."

