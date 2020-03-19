LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday two people in Laurens County tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the South-Central Health District.

County leaders declared a state of emergency and announced a curfew.

"Laurens County Board of Commissioners met to declare a state of emergency in Laurens County due to two confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus," county administrator Bryan Rogers said.

They approved an emergency declaration to limit the spread of the Coronavirus in Dublin and Laurens County.

"This deceleration includes provisions that prevent social gatherings of 10 or more people," Rogers said.

The declaration specifically mentions church services, funerals, family, or political gatherings.

Commissioners are also suspending non-essential travel every day from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m until further notice.

"Just traveling to from your friend's house, or back and forth to the store, at these times will not be prohibited," Rogers said.

Commissioners are taking these steps after two people tested positive for COVID-19 at Fairview Park Hospital.

During a press conference, leaders said the virus was community spread. They did not identify a specific origin.

"From the city side, we are just making sure were working with our local health authorities to provide them with any resources that they need," city manager Lance Jones said.

Jones is asking the community to follow the emergency declaration during this time of uncertainty.

"Stay out of big crowds, wash your hands, just take care of yourself like you know you should in any cold or flu season," Jones said.

