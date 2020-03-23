ATLANTA — Companies around the country are looking for solutions for unemployment during the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. government reported last Thursday that the number of unemployment claims had risen to 281,000, which was an increase of 70,000 claims reported previously.

“During the week ending March 14, the increase in initial claims are clearly attributable to impacts of the COVID-19 virus. A number of states specifically cited COVID-19 related layoffs, while many states reported increased layoffs in service-related industries broadly, and in the accommodation and food service industries, specifically, as well as in the transportation and warehousing industry, whether COVID-19 was directly identified or not,” a statement from the U.S Department of Labor reports.

Jobs are being added throughout the state of Georgia during the outbreak. Here’s a look at some of the companies adding new jobs to the state:

Domino's

The pizza franchise announced that it was looking to hire about 1500 new team members across 140 stores throughout Greater Atlanta on March 23..

Positions include Delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

Those interested can apply here.

Walmart

They are looking to hire more than 150,000 hourly associates in the U.S. through the end of May to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

The new roles are temporary at first but may convert to permanent roles over time.

Those interested can apply here:

The company also plans to provide special cash bonuses for hourly associates. The bonus was $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly associates.

Kroger

The supermarket giant announced it was hiring new associates to help keep stores stocked on March 16.

Those interested can apply here.

Amazon

The company announced it has opened 100,000 full and part-time roles in the U.S.

Those interested in can apply here.

Publix

The grocery store chain announced that it was looking, “to hire thousands of associates by the end of March to fill positions in its stores and distribution centers.”

Various positions are available at stores and distribution centers, located in Boynton Beach, Deerfield Beach, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Miami, Orlando, Sarasota, Lawrenceville (GA), and McCalla (AL).

Those interested can apply here.

Sprouts

Throughout Atlanta, Sprouts Farmers Market is filling nearly 120 roles across stores.

The positions vary from hourly part-time positions to core management.

Those interested can apply here: https://bit.ly/2UbVLod

Walgreens

According to the company’s website, Walgreens said it was looking to, “Fill roughly 9,500 existing full and part-time roles in stores across the U.S.”

The primary roles they’re looking to fill: Customer service associates (CSAs), pharmacy technicians and shift leads.

Those interested can apply here.

Trader Joe's

Here's a look at the job's being offered at the grocery story chain.

Papa John's

On March 23, 2020, Papa John’s announced that it was hiring up to 20,000 new restaurant team members.

Those interested can apply here.

Aldi

Aldi is currently hiring for positions in its stores. Those interested can apply here.

All Turf Lawn Care

The lawn company has multiple positions open in Hiram, Suwanee, Loganville, Mcdonough, and more.

Those interested can apply here.

Dollar General

The company announced on March 23 that it planned to, “nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April as it continues to diligently work to support customers’ needs.”

Those interested can apply here.

CVS

On March 23, CVS announced plans to, “Immediately fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country.”

The positions include store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees, and member/customer service professionals.

Those interested can apply here.

