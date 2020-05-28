With over 100,000 deaths related to COVID-19 across the country, our 11Alive numbers team has been tracking local case data, as well as putting those numbers into perspective.

So, how does Georgia compare to other states around us?

We took at look at Florida's COVID-19 numbers to get some clarity.

Both states have tested about the same percentage of their populations, but more people tested in Georgia, are testing positive for the virus.

RELATED: Real-time updates | Coronavirus in Georgia

Here are the numbers as of Thursday, May 28.

Total population: 21,480,000

Total tests administered: 935,271

These are number of tests, not people tested. Recovering COVID-19 patients often test more than once when exiting quarantine. So, the rates are likely much lower. While the rates are still similar, it’s an important distinction.

Total confirmed cases: 52,634 (state and non-state residents)

Total deaths: 2,319 (The death number does not include snowbirds. So the numbers could be higher as our sister TV station reported earlier this month.)

4.35 percent of the state’s population has been tested

5.62 percent of those tested were infected

4.4 percent of those infected died

This data was provided by the state of Florida.

Total population: 10,620,000

Total tests administered: 445,186

These are number of tests, not people tested. Recovering COVID-19 patients often test more than once when exiting quarantine. So, the rates are likely much lower. While the rates are still similar, it’s an important distinction.

Total confirmed cases (state and non-state residents): 44,932

Total deaths: 1,957

4.19 percent of the state’s population has been tested

10.09 percent of those tested were infected

4.35 percent of those infected died

This data was provided by the Georgia Department of Health in Thursday's update.

RELATED: Gov. Kemp announces public health emergency is extended through July 12

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

OTHER COVID-19 HEADLINES:

Georgia bars and nightclubs can reopen next week

More than 50,000 Georgia voters still waiting to receive their absentee ballots

Couple celebrates 24th anniversary after husband beats COVID-19

Limits on public gatherings relaxed as Kemp allows more businesses to resume operations in Georgia

103-year-old woman celebrates coronavirus recovery with a cold beer

Emory infectious disease experts say coronavirus 'plateau' may be the 'new normal'