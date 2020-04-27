DANBURY, Conn — His children won’t remember him. They’re too young.

His wife is now facing the unforgiving reality of single-parenthood.

But Jonathan Coelho wanted to make sure the family he left behind always knows how much they meant to him – how much he loved them.

So, the day before he was placed on a ventilator, the 32-year-old grabbed his phone and starting writing. Katie Coelho found the note, when she collected a bag of his belongings from the Connecticut hospital where Jonathan died alone.

Part of it was practical – life insurance information to make sure his family would be cared for after he was gone.

The rest was raw emotion.

"I love you guys with all my heart and you've given me the best life I could have ever asked for. I am so lucky it makes me so proud to be your husband and the father to Braedyn and penny," Jonathan wrote, according to CBS News.

"Let Braedyn [know] he's my best bud and I'm proud to be his father and for all the amazing things he's done and continues to do. Let Penelope know she's a princess and can have whatever she wants in life…. I'm so lucky."

And the note contained a special message for his wife, who will now have to raise their two children alone. Their 2-year-old boy has special needs. Their daughter is just 10 months old.

"Katie you are the most beautiful caring nurturing person I've ever met.....you are truly one of a kind.....make sure you live life with happiness and that same passion that made me fall in love with you. Seeing you be the best mom to the kids is the greatest thing I've ever experienced,” Jonathan wrote.

It all happened so fast. Katie said on CNN Jonathan was fighting for his life within days of getting sick, and he spent his final 20 days on a ventilator. Cardiac arrest was his official caused by death – a complication of the coronavirus.

CBS News reports a GoFundMe account for his family has raised more than $800,000.

According to the Connecticut Department of Public health, he Jonathan Coelho was one of 1,862 people to die from COVID-19 in the state.

