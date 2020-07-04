Key updates for Tuesday, April 7, 2020:

The U.S. has more than 368,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 11,000 deaths.

Wisconsin will hold its Democratic primary Tuesday after efforts made to postpone or extend absentee voting were blocked the Wisconsin and U.S. supreme courts.

South Korea may begin electronic monitoring of self-quarantined people.

The United States has 368,196 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight ET Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 10,986 deaths and 19,828 recoveries.

An analysis by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a global health research center at the University of Washington, says the U.S. overall should hit its peak need of beds, ICU beds and invasive ventilators the middle of next week. It also suggests that the daily U.S. death toll will peak around then. But, the IHME says that's based on continued social distancing measures.

Worldwide, there have been 1.35 million confirmed cases, nearly 75,000 deaths and more than 277,000 recoveries.

In what may be a hopeful sign, the daily number of new COVID-19 cases worldwide went from more than 101,000 on Friday to fewer than 75,000 on Saturday and fewer than 73,000 on Sunday. It's the first time since March 28 the daily number of new cases has fallen. There were no numbers immediately available for Monday.

In the U.S., the number of new daily cases dropped from more than 33,000 on Friday to about 28,200 on Saturday before moving back up to more than 29,000 on Sunday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Wisconsin to hold primary Tuesday

Voters in Wisconsin will face a choice Tuesday of participating in a presidential primary election or heeding warnings from public health officials to stay away from large crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued an order postponing the election for two months, the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday sided with Republicans who said he didn't have the authority to reschedule the race on his own. Conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court quickly followed with a ruling blocking Democratic efforts to extend absentee voting.

The decisions leave Wisconsin as the only state with an election scheduled in April that is proceeding as planned. As other states prepare to vote in May or June, Wisconsin will be closely watched for signs that fears of the coronavirus may depress turnout or cause other problems at the polls.

South Korea may put quarantined on electronic monitoring

South Korean officials are considering using electronic wristbands to monitor the growing number of people placed under self-quarantine to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho on Tuesday said such devices were one of several measures discussed by officials as they search for “practical and effective ways” to monitor people isolated at homes and facilities.

Yoon acknowledged that wristbands would come with privacy concerns and didn’t offer a specific answer when asked how likely it was that the government would enforce their use.