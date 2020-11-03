MACON, Ga. — Bibb County schools are taking steps to protect students and staff against the coronavirus.

Tuesday afternoon, Bibb County School leaders met to share their plans for staying ahead of the coronavirus.

"Some parents have reached out to us and shared their concerns," said Superintendent Curtis Jones.

He says one of those concerns was some schools not having hand soap and only having hand sanitizer available for students.

"We are working on that and we have addressed it," said Jones.

District spokesperson Stephanie Hartley says the custodial staff has also been using hospital grade disinfectant for the last two weeks.

She says they're focusing on high touch areas.

Chief of Staff Keith Simmons says staff can take steps to protect other employees and students.

"Staff members, if you are ill, if you had not had the opportunity to seek medical help to ensure that you are able to work, please don't come," said Simmons.

Other district leaders like David Gowan say they're working with the North Central Health District, Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency, and the county government.

"We are taking this situation very seriously. We do have a management team that Chief Simmons referenced earlier. We have an infectious disease response plan that we are working on," said Gowen.

Jones says the school district is working with other health officials to keep everyone informed.

