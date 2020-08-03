ATLANTA — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, have begun spreading in Georgia after arriving in the United States in February.

The first confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Georgia on Monday, March 2.

Additional cases have since emerged in the state, and officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of coronavirus in the United States. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page.

Monday, March 9, 2020

Market turmoil

The price of oil crashed after Saudi Arabia announced it was cutting its prices in what is being described as a price war with Russia.

That, coupled with continuing concerns about coronavirus spreading instability, caused broader stock markets to drop severely.

Tokyo's benchmark tumbled 6.2% Monday while Sydney fell 6.1%. Seoul sank 4.4% and Hong Kong lost 3.9%. Shares also sank in Middle East trading on Sunday.

It was worse in Europe: London and Frankfurt stock markets plunged 8% at the open.

The New York Stock Exchange opens at 9:30 a.m. Dow Jones futures were already down 1,255 points early in the morning.

Sunday, March 8, 2020

Four new presumptive cases in Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health has announced an additional four "presumptive cases" of coronavirus in Georgia. In a press release from spokesperson Nancy Nydam, the department said testing was completed on Sunday on the four cases which are now being sent to the CDC for verification.

One new case is in Fulton County, another is in Cherokee County and two are in Cobb County bringing the number of presumptive cases up to six. The other two presumptive cases are in Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

Nydam said the new cases have no connection to one another and all individuals are hospitalized. The sources of their infections aren't yet known.

Cruise ship passengers

Gov. Brian Kemp announced that 34 Georgians and an unknown number of other Americans currently quarantined aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship off California will be coming to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta in the coming days.

More than 3,000 people have been kept aboard the ship, which has not been permitted to dock in California after 21 people tested positive for coronavirus.

In a release, Kemp said that the passengers would undergo testing and be quarantined for "possible exposure to COVID-19. They are expected to arrive at Dobbins late Monday, March 9 or early Tuesday, March 10."

Dobbins is one of four military installations where the persons currently onboard the Grand Princess are going to be quarantined. The other locations include Travis AFB and MCAS Miramar in California and Lackland AFB in Texas.

A short time after the governor's announcement, Cobb County Commission Chairman Mike Boyce and Dr. Janet Memark, district health director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health released a video to Cobb County citizens, reassuring them that the operation at Dobbins is a self-contained "low-risk" operation that has been in the planning stages for weeks.

Saturday, March 7, 2020

Three more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the state -- one each in Cobb, Fulton, and Polk counties. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Georgia to five.

The Polk County resident had previously been reported by health officials as being from Floyd County and has been in isolation at Floyd Medical Center in Rome.

In addition, the state department of health on Saturday said they were awaiting confirmation on a presumptive positive test for a resident in Gwinnett County and another resident in Fulton County.

In a release on Saturday, Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said, " Despite these new cases, the overall risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low; but each new case of COVID-19 in Georgia reinforces the fact that we should all be practicing basic prevention measures that are extremely effective in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory illnesses.”

Friday, March 6, 2020

President Donald Trump visited the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday afternoon, flanked by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and US Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Also accompanied by HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC director Robert Redfield, Trump, Azar and Redfield outlined details of the lab where the materials that go into the diagnostic test and vaccines are generated.

According to the Associated Press, Trump falsely declared that a test for the virus was available for anyone who wanted.

"Anybody that wants a test can get a test," the president was quoted as saying.

Wednesday, March 3, 2020

We discovered that the two confirmed coronavirus cases were from a 56-year-old father and his 15-year-old son from Fulton County.

In addition, their household includes a wife and a 12-year-old second child. The remaining family members were described by health officials as "slightly symptomatic," and were being monitored.

They were all instructed to self-quarantine at home.

State officials said they were not concerned about a spread among school children, as the two children were homeschooled.

Tuesday, March 2, 2020 - 10 p.m.

In a late-night news conference, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the first two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia.

The two cases were from a father and son in the same household, according to Gov. Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health during the news conference.

Toomey said the two were suffering mild symptoms, that they had been diagnosed at a local health provider and instructed to self-quarantine at home.

Toomey said one of the family members had visited Italy and that the other person had contracted the illness upon the first family member's return to Georgia.

Metro Atlanta school systems have started to announce plans regarding their response in the event of a widespread outbreak in the metro Atlanta area.

In a conversation with 11Alive's Jeff Hullinger, Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen said they are monitoring the situation closely and, if necessary, they anticipate relying on its APS WeatherWise online learning platform.

Other metro Atlanta school systems have similar plans, which include varying forms of e-learning for their students.

