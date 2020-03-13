ATLANTA — As coronavirus developments continue to unfold, 11Alive will track the cases in Georgia. Our mission is to provide facts not fear about what is happening in the community

Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Health have also announced a daily status report they plain to update with COVID-19 cases in the state.

Here is what we know right now from the information provided by DPH's website.

DEATHS

There has only been one (1) COVID-19 death reported in the state.

The patient, 67, had been hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone. He tested positive for coronavirus on March 7.

"This individual had an underlying medical condition," Kemp said Thursday.

BREAKDOWN OF CASES

NUMBER: 42

COUNTIES

Gordon: 2

Floyd: 1

Polk: 1

Bartow: 4

Cherokee: 2

Cobb: 8

Fulton: 8

Fayette: 5

DeKalb: 5

Gwinnett: 2

Lee:1

Lowndes: 1

Charlton:1

Coweta: 1

CASES BY AGE

60 and older: 45 percent

18-59: 48 percent

0-17: 2 percent

CASES BY SEX

Female: 36 percent

Male: 64 percent

In Georgia, the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low, according to officials. At 11Alive, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.11Alive.com/Coronavirus.

