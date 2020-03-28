MACON, Ga. — Some church leaders are asking its members to worship from home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while a few others have "drive-in" church services.

Some people are getting mixed messages from state leaders if that's actually ok. Sabrina Burse spoke to some health officials to find out if drive in church services are allowed. Her sources are Michael Hokanson of the state's North Central Health District and Thomas Craft of the state's South Central Health District.

Macon Pastor Carlos Kelly asked his church members to worship from home online to decrease the chances of spreading COVID-19.

"So although we can't do it physically, within a building, we can still worship virtually together," said Kelly.

While he and many other worship leaders are no longer meeting the congregation in person, some groups are hosting drive-in services.

"Just have church as normal as we can," said Piedmont Church pastor Chris Barbee.

Barbee says he wants to keep social gathering numbers low while also giving his members a chance to get out of the house and worship.

But are drive-in church services allowed?

Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order that bans all gatherings of 10 or more people unless you can maintain at least six feet between people at all times.

Thomas Craft with the South Central Health District says eight of the 10 counties his department represents passed emergency orders that ban large gatherings.

"Encourage local faith communities to not participate in drive in church because it's a direct violation of the local ordinances that were passed," said Craft.

In a letter he wrote "many of the large outbreaks occurring across the nation and state, are directly linked to places of worship and similar gatherings."

Michael Hokanson of the states North Central Health District says his district is following national and state guidelines for social distancing.

"Those at a more local level can step up their own enforcement efforts as they see fit in terms of things like the curfew and shelter in pace orders. we are home rule state so local governments can add additional orders as needed," said Hokanson.

So we verified drive in churches are allowed as long as the gatherings are 10 or less people six feet a part and the group is following its local orders for that specific area.

"We have to do what we can to practice safety," said Kelly.

Hokanson is reminding people to wash hands for at least 20 seconds and stay at home. He says his health district is waiting guidance from the state level about social gathering enforcement measures.

RELATED: Stop holding 'drive-in' church services, Georgia public health director says

RELATED: After 17 days in the ICU, grandfather with COVID-19 making small progress

RELATED: Emory to participate in clinical trial testing for first COVID-19 vaccine candidate

RELATED: Perry coffee shop giving healthcare workers boost in energy, spirits

RELATED: Lee State Prison inmate dies, 4 staff members test positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Mercer University cancels all in-person classes for rest of the semester due to coronavirus

RELATED: Catholic bishop says eating meat during Lent is OK because of coronavirus

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.