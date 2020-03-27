MACON, Ga. — On Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp and people leading the task force to fight COVID-19 in the state talked about their plans to keep people safe. According to the Department of Public Health, there are now more than 1,600 cases confirmed in the state and 56 deaths.

The highest number of cases are in Fulton County, with more than 200 cases in that county alone.

"There's no cure right now. There's no vaccine," said Governor Kemp.

While medical professionals are working on a vaccine, Governor Kemp says his main focus is to protect the elderly and medically-fragile.

Epidemiologist Kathleen Toomey says she believes social distancing, hand washing, and staying at home is cutting down on the number of confirmed cases.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms drew attention to how they can prevent the spread of the coronavirus among the homeless population.

"Preventing additional people from becoming homeless, supporting enhanced cleaning, screening, and referral services, expanding testing for high-risk individuals in areas, establishing a reporting process specific to homeless, and displaced persons, ensuring appropriate options for quarantine and isolation, are available, and also ensuring that transportation options are available for people after they are released from the hospital," said Mayor Bottoms.

GEMA Director Homer Bryson says his team and leaders are working to get personal protective gear, ventilators, and other equipment out to medical health providers.

"We are looking at additional bed space for the hospitals both inside existing facilities and we're also looking with private vendors in the core of engineers at options to build space if we do need that," said Bryson.

Governor Kemp says he wants to get private sector tests that have results in about a week, cut down to getting results back in a day. He emphasized how the bars and night clubs closing will help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"It's going to be up to us as Georgians to beat this virus back. It is up to all of us to get educated and to do our part," said Governor Kemp.

Governor Kemp says there are currently 23 testing sites for the coronavirus around the state.

State leaders encouraging people to call the COVID-19 Hotline with the Georgia Department of Public Health with questions or if you believe you have the virus. That number is 1-844-442-2681.

