YORK, Pa. — Whether it's masks or gloves, it's no secret that there's been a shortage of critical supplies needed to keep hospitals functioning properly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harbor Freight Tools is one of the latest companies to lend a helping hand.

On Sunday, company officials announced that it will donate all of it's inventory of personal protective equipment. That include masks, face shields and gloves to hospitals that have 24-hour emergency rooms in the communities with Harbor Freight stores.

If you work for a hospital who needs these supplies, you can go to Harbor Freight's website and fill out a form to apply here.

If you do not work directly at a hospital but know of one with a shortage, you can e-mail the company at: hospitalhelp@harborfreight.com. Make sure to include the city and state the hospital is located in, on the subject line. Harbor Freight officials say they will contact hospitals they can help by e-mail.