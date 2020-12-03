HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Wednesday more than 200 passengers arrived to Dobbins Air Reserve Base after being stuck on the Grand Princess Cruise ship in California.

That ship eventually docked in Oakland.

Passengers were kept in isolation because 21 people on the boat tested positive for the Coronavirus.

We have followed Jane Wilson and her Mom's journey since last weekend, a few days have made a big difference in how they're feeling.

"I have to say the people when we disembarked were extremely rude to us, we -- well, we felt like pariahs," Jane said.

Jane Wilson and her mom finally got off the Princess Cruise ship Tuesday.

They got on a bus to begin their journey to Dobbins Air Force Base.

"We were not allowed to sit in the first two rows of the bus to protect the driver from our germs even though we've been quarantined in our rooms for five days," she recalled.

From the bus Jane says they boarded a plane to fly to Georgia.

"This was a cruise with a lot of elderly people on it a lot of canes a lot of walkers and a lot of wheelchairs we had to walk up stairs to get into the airplane because we were not allowed into the main airport so they actually had to carry people up those stairs to get them in the airplane," Jane explained.

Jane says once they landed, officials put them in a hangar at Dobbins, took their temperatures and asked a couple of questions.

They didn't get into their rooms until 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. When the sun came up, Jane got her first look at the new surroundings that she and her mom will call home for the next two weeks.

She didn't like what she saw.

"But, you know, I'm looking out the window right now at fences that have been put around us so we can't go out of this area we can go outside if we wear our masks, but we're not allowed out of this fenced in area," Jane said. "I just feel like we were held hostage on the boat and now we're prisoners at Dobbins."

Jane says people at Dobbins have not tested them for coronavirus. Governor Brian Kemp said there is no indication that any of the people that were transferred to Georgia have tested positive for the virus.

Jane says even though they feel like prisoners, some people along the journey were very nice to them.

And she added that the barracks they are staying in are very nice at Dobbins -- she says there is a lot more space for them than on the Princess Cruise lines.

RELATED: Coronavirus takes a toll on cruise industry and local travel agencies

RELATED: Houston County women among quarantined passengers on cruise ship

RELATED: 'We are kind of in limbo': Washington County couple among quarantined passengers on cruise ship

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.