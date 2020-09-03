MACON, Ga. — This time of year is typically known as the "Wave Season" for the cruise industry.

However, the State Department is now warning Americans not to travel by cruise ship, especially people with underlying health issues. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is an increased risk of infection in a ship environment.

Judy Norman at Classy Destinations in Macon says cruises make up at least 40 percent of her business.

"Carnival, please answer the phone. It's been 47 minutes come on," said Deborah Adler, an agent at Classy Destinations, waiting to reach a Carnival Cruises representative over the phone.

Travel agents at Classy Destinations say it's been "pedal to the metal" since they walked in Monday morning, taking phone calls from travelers looking to reschedule their cruises.

"We've had some cancellations this morning. People that were definitely worried about it," Norman said.

Agents were on the line with cruises to find out policies like cancellations.

On Sunday, the State Department recommended against cruise travel worldwide , citing the risk of being infected with COVID-19. In a press conference on Monday, Governor Brian Kemp reiterated not to take cruises.

"This has definitely hurt the travel business all the way around, especially the cruise business," Norman said.

Norman says this is the most popular season for cruises, but now, she says people are worried after the two cases on Princess Cruise lines.

On those ships were two Houston County women and a Washington County couple.

The Cruise Lines International Association is responding to COVID-19 with change-- several of which cruise lines have already adopted. One is denying boarding to people who traveled from, visited, or passed through high-risk countries within 14 days of boarding a ship.

Those countries include Korea, Iran, China (including Hong Kong and Macau) and any municipality in Italy subject to lockdown.

They also say they will look to conduct temperature screenings at initial loading time for all people boarding the ship.

Email after email, Norman scrolls through notifications from airlines and cruises.

"They come in every five minutes," she said scrolling through.

Cruise lines are putting in place unheard of cancellation policies.

"They're saying you can cancel 48 hours before travel if necessary for no penalty," Norman said.

Despite all of this, Adler says she's sticking with plans to visit Central Europe.

"I'm not allowing this to dictate my plans," Adler said. "I've never been one to be fearful so I'm just taking normal precautions."

For several travel agencies in Central Georgia, it's a waiting game until the virus dies down.

