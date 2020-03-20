ATLANTA — The new strain of coronavirus creating a global pandemic has claimed the lives of 40 Georgians, according to numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Data released by the health department, however, shows us that Dougherty County, in southwest Georgia, has been one of the hardest hit areas. Data from the state health agency shows that seven people have died from the virus. Cobb County is reporting the second most deaths, with five.
The Georgia Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now sending epidemiologists to Albany in Dougherty County, to help contain the spread.
RELATED: Georgia funeral homes urged to limit attendee numbers during coronavirus outbreak
The data further breaks down each death based on demographics like age and gender. It also indicates whether the victim had an underlying condition.
The youngest victim, according to the information, was a 33-year-old man from Fulton County. It's unknown if he had an underlying condition, according to the state. The oldest is a 96-year-old man from Baker County. While it's also unknown if he had an underlying condition, most of the other victims did, according to the data.
RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: Georgia Coronavirus Interactive map
Here is a breakdown of each:
Baker
Victim 1
Age: 95
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Unknown
Victim 2
Age: 96
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Unknown
Barrow
Victim 1
Age: 66
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Yes
Bartow
Victim 1
Age: 69
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Yes
Clayton
Victim 1
Age: 48
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Yes
Cobb
Victim 1
Age: 67
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Yes
Victim 2
Age: 85
Gender: Female
Underlying Condition: Yes
Victim 3
Age: 56
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: No
Victim 4
Age: 67
Gender: Female
Underlying Condition: Yes
Victim 5
Age: 77
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Yes
Coweta
Victim 1
Age: 42
Gender: Female
Underlying Condition: Yes
Victim 2
Age: 77
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Yes
Dougherty
Victim 1
Age: 67
Gender: Female
Underlying Condition: Unknown
Victim 2
Age: 69
Gender: Female
Underlying Condition: Yes
Victim 3
Age: 43
Gender: Female
Underlying Condition: Yes
Victim 4
Age: 42
Gender: Female
Underlying Condition: Yes
Victim 5
Age: 79
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Yes
Victim 6
Age: 87
Gender: Female
Underlying Condition: Unknown
Victim 7
Age: 77
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Unknown
Douglas
Victim 1
Age: 66
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Unknown
Early
Victim 1
Age: 48
Gender: Female
Underlying Condition: Yes
Fayette
Victim 1
Age: 83
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Yes
Victim 2
Age: 77
Gender: Female
Underlying Condition: Yes
Floyd
Victim 1
Age: 65
Gender: Female
Underlying Condition: Yes
Forsyth
Victim 1
Age: 88
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Unknown
Fulton
Victim 1
Age: 58
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Yes
Victim 2
Age: 66
Gender: Female
Underlying Condition: Unknown
Victim 3
Age: 33
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Unknown
Victim 4
Age: 62
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Yes
Gordon
Victim 1
Age: 78
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Yes
Gwinnett
Victim 1
Age: 85
Gender: Female
Underlying Condition: Yes
Heard
Victim 1
Age: 76
Gender: Female
Underlying Condition: Unknown
Henry
Victim 1
Age: 80
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Yes
Lee
Victim 1
Age: 59
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Yes
Victim 2
Age: 54
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Yes
Victim 3
Age: 54
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Yes
Rockdale
Victim 1
Age: 57
Gender: Female
Underlying Condition: Yes
Terrell
Victim 1
Age: 75
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Yes
Victim 2
Age: 73
Gender: Female
Underlying Condition: Unknown
Worth
Victim 1
Age: 48
Gender: Male
Underlying Condition: Unknown
There are a total of 1,026 cases of coronavirus in the state, according to the latest numbers from the state, but officials say that number is likely to go up as more testing for COVID-19 is conducted.
At 11Alive, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.11Alive.com/Coronavirus.
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story had the race of the victims. The Georgia Department of Health's data is no longer including that information because it is considered an identifiable demographic covered by HIPPA.
Coronavirus links
Here are 7 tips on how to stay healthy and boost your immune system during coronavirus outbreak
Gov. Kemp announces Georgia's first-ever public health emergency
Georgia coronavirus updates: Second TSA officer at Atlanta's airport tests positive