ATLANTA — The new strain of coronavirus creating a global pandemic has claimed the lives of 40 Georgians, according to numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Data released by the health department, however, shows us that Dougherty County, in southwest Georgia, has been one of the hardest hit areas. Data from the state health agency shows that seven people have died from the virus. Cobb County is reporting the second most deaths, with five.

The Georgia Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now sending epidemiologists to Albany in Dougherty County, to help contain the spread.

The data further breaks down each death based on demographics like age and gender. It also indicates whether the victim had an underlying condition.

The youngest victim, according to the information, was a 33-year-old man from Fulton County. It's unknown if he had an underlying condition, according to the state. The oldest is a 96-year-old man from Baker County. While it's also unknown if he had an underlying condition, most of the other victims did, according to the data.

Here is a breakdown of each:

Baker

Victim 1

Age: 95

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Unknown

Victim 2

Age: 96

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Unknown

Barrow

Victim 1

Age: 66

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Yes

Bartow

Victim 1

Age: 69

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Yes

Clayton

Victim 1

Age: 48

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Yes

Cobb

Victim 1

Age: 67

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Yes

Victim 2

Age: 85

Gender: Female

Underlying Condition: Yes

Victim 3

Age: 56

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: No

Victim 4

Age: 67

Gender: Female

Underlying Condition: Yes

Victim 5

Age: 77

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Yes

Coweta

Victim 1

Age: 42

Gender: Female

Underlying Condition: Yes

Victim 2

Age: 77

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Yes

Dougherty

Victim 1

Age: 67

Gender: Female

Underlying Condition: Unknown

Victim 2

Age: 69

Gender: Female

Underlying Condition: Yes

Victim 3

Age: 43

Gender: Female

Underlying Condition: Yes

Victim 4

Age: 42

Gender: Female

Underlying Condition: Yes

Victim 5

Age: 79

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Yes

Victim 6

Age: 87

Gender: Female

Underlying Condition: Unknown

Victim 7

Age: 77

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Unknown

Douglas

Victim 1

Age: 66

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Unknown

Early

Victim 1

Age: 48

Gender: Female

Underlying Condition: Yes

Fayette

Victim 1

Age: 83

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Yes

Victim 2

Age: 77

Gender: Female

Underlying Condition: Yes

Floyd

Victim 1

Age: 65

Gender: Female

Underlying Condition: Yes

Forsyth

Victim 1

Age: 88

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Unknown

Fulton

Victim 1

Age: 58

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Yes

Victim 2

Age: 66

Gender: Female

Underlying Condition: Unknown

Victim 3

Age: 33

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Unknown

Victim 4

Age: 62

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Yes

Gordon

Victim 1

Age: 78

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Yes

Gwinnett

Victim 1

Age: 85

Gender: Female

Underlying Condition: Yes

Heard

Victim 1

Age: 76

Gender: Female

Underlying Condition: Unknown

Henry

Victim 1

Age: 80

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Yes

Lee

Victim 1

Age: 59

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Yes

Victim 2

Age: 54

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Yes

Victim 3

Age: 54

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Yes

Rockdale

Victim 1

Age: 57

Gender: Female

Underlying Condition: Yes

Terrell

Victim 1

Age: 75

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Yes

Victim 2

Age: 73

Gender: Female

Underlying Condition: Unknown

Worth

Victim 1

Age: 48

Gender: Male

Underlying Condition: Unknown

There are a total of 1,026 cases of coronavirus in the state, according to the latest numbers from the state, but officials say that number is likely to go up as more testing for COVID-19 is conducted.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story had the race of the victims. The Georgia Department of Health's data is no longer including that information because it is considered an identifiable demographic covered by HIPPA.

