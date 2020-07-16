Drug cartels are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic

Reports say the price of things like heroin, meth and cocaine is going up because of the pandemic.

LOS ANGELES — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many different kinds of businesses around the world -- even the illegal ones.

Drug cartels and drug dealers are reportedly feeling the strain of travel restrictions between Mexico, the U.S. and Canada, and that is affecting their business, according to multiple reports.

A special agent at the Drug Enforcement Administration's Los Angeles office told NBC News in November, a pound of meth in California cost about $1,000. Now, it costs about twice that.

Marijuana in New York has gone up about 55-percent, according to NBC News. The price of heroin and cocaine are also on the rise since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Fox News says part of the struggle is cartels are having a hard time getting the chemicals they need to make synthetic drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl. Fox News says those drugs typically come from China.

The cartels' problems don't stop with getting the drugs made. The pandemic is making it hard for cartels to launder money because businesses and shops are closed, according to NBC News.

NBC News said drug agents have found big caches of cash because of this.

What other people are reading right now: