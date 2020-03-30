The Fulton County Sheriff said nine more inmates tested positive for COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently at the jail to 13. Scroll to read more.

Key Facts:

Monday, March 30

Metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A closes after employee tests positive

The owner of a Henry County Chick-fil-A took to Facebook to let customers know about an employee who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The McDonough franchise operator, Mark Feming, said that he decided to voluntarily close the restaurant immediately after learning someone on their team has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The restaurant is located at 860 Highway 81 East in McDonough.

"We are working with local health authorities, as well as disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant in accordance with public health guidelines," Flemming said.

A re-opening date will be determined following clearance from local health authorities, he said.

Gwinnett County Solicitor General says $1000 fine, jail time possible if you violate stay-at-home order

The Gwinnett County Solicitor General’s Office said on Monday that they will prosecute all individuals who violate the stay-at-home order issued by Gwinnett County Chairwoman Charlotte Nash and they mayor's of all 16 cities within the county.

They said anyone who fails to comply and violates the stay-at-home order will be charged with a misdemeanor and could receive a sentence of 60 days in jail and/or a $1000 fine upon conviction.

They added that State Court and Recorder’s Court Judges maintain and enact all sentences.

"Individuals who would endanger the public with a reckless disregard for the health and safety of others will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," they said in a news release.

They said they'll "continue its efforts to ensure that Gwinnett County residents are safe and secure through aggressive and innovative prosecution.

We understand that these are uncertain and unprecedented times, but by working together and following the recommendation of our local, state, and federal officials,we can overcome this challenge."

9 more inmates at Fulton County Jail test positive for COVID-19

The Fulton County Sheriff said nine more inmates tested positive for COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently at the jail to 13.

The nine male patients are being cared for by medical staff within the jail, a representative from the sheriff's office said. They are in isolation with the four other inmates who tested positive for the virus last week. Those four inmates who previously tested positive for COVID-19 are "showing signs of improvement," according to medical staff.

A fourteenth inmate, who was the first with a confirmed case of the virus, was hospitalized and released from jail last week.

Sheriff Ted Jackson said he is "very grateful to our medical services provider NaphCare and the medical team members at the jail for their dedicated service."

He said he's also thankful for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office staff members who are "working in these extraordinary times especially those deputies and detention officers assigned to the area where the coronavirus patients are in isolation."

"Those employees are coming to work, taking precautions, and their commitment is admirable," he said.

Deputies continue to use a touch free thermometer to read the temperatures of all staff members and other approved visitors who enter through the front of the jail. Inmate visitation is limited to video via fultonsheriff.net and meetings with attorneys, clergy, judges, and investigators.

Coca-Cola donates plastic for Georgia Tech students making shields

The Coca-Cola headquarters is a stone's throw away from the campus of Georgia Tech on North Avenue and they made a special delivery today for the students and faculty looking to make a difference during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Our neighbors at the The Coca-Cola Company's world headquarters here in Atlanta brought 6,000 pounds of plastic sheeting to campus, where our students and faculty will use it to make more than 50,000 plastic surgical shields to be donated to hospitals across our area as we battle COVID-19," they said on Facebook.

Atlanta-based UPS to open Worldport facilities for FEMA's use, intensifies focus on health care services

UPS has provided more insight into its "unprecedented" collaboration with the federal government as it fights against the coronavirus epidemic, as well as the company's intensifying focus on health-care services, according to a report from the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

United Parcel Service Inc. on Monday said it's coordinating with the president's Coronavirus Taskforce, FEMA and state health agencies to provide supply chain services for nationwide distribution of PPE, respirators, N95 masks, and gloves for use by healthcare workers.

As part of the collaboration, FEMA will be able to use UPS’s Worldport facilities in Louisville, Ky., for temporary staging of critical shipments from overseas. UPS Spokesperson Steve Gaut said it's a piece of the public-private partnership the Trump Administration is calling Project Airbridge.

Visit the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the full report.





Six Flags Over Georgia, White Water to stay closed through at least mid-May

Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water have extended their closure based on new guidance. On Monday they said they will open in "mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter."

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the properties, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials," they said in a news release.

For guests with prepaid tickets, the valid dates have been extended to the end of the 2020 season. For current 2020 Season Pass Holders, passes will be extended for the number of operating days the parks are temporarily closed. Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water Members will receive one additional month for each month the park is closed, plus a free Membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 Season.

Model touted by Emory expert points to April 23 as worst day of coronavirus outbreak in Georgia

A model predicting the course of the coronavirus outbreak state-by-state points to April 23 as the worst day in Georgia, when an estimated 84 people would die during the pandemic's peak week in the state.

Emory infectious disease expert Dr. Carlos Del Rio referenced the data in a conference call with reporters on Monday. The modeling group, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, is "probably the best modeling group there is in the United States," he said.

The IMHE's COVID-19 projections predict a shortage of 594 beds and 755 ICU beds at the virus' peak in Georgia.

FULL STORY: Model touted by Emory expert points to April 23 as worst day of coronavirus outbreak in Georgia

Confirmed cases in Georgia climb to 2,809 with 87 deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. As of Noon, there are 2,809 confirmed cases of the virus and 87 deaths reported. This is up from the 2,683 confirmed cases and 83 deaths that they announced on Sunday evening.

Of the 2,809 confirmed cases, 463 are in Fulton, 281 are in DeKalb, 267 are in Dougherty, 245 are in Cobb and 158 are in Gwinnett. In all, there are cases reported in 121 counties (164 cases are listed as unknown counties). For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 707 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the confirmed cases, 1 percent are between the ages of 0-17, while 57 percent are 18-59 years old, 35 percent are over 60 and 7 percent are unknown. 49 percent are female and 48 percent are male.

In total, 10,671 tests were conducted at commercial labs, reporting 2,507 positive cases. At the Department of Public Health Labratory, 1,895 tests were conducted with 302 positive results.

County - Cases - Deaths

Fulton - 463 - 14

Dekalb - 281 - 3

Dougherty - 267 - 17

Cobb - 245 - 9

Gwinnett - 158 - 1

Bartow - 121 - 1

Carroll - 81 - 0

Cherokee - 61 - 1

Clayton - 61 - 1

Henry - 58 - 2

Lee - 44 - 6

Clarke - 41 - 5

Douglas - 39 - 1

Hall - 34 - 0

Forsyth - 33 - 1

Fayette - 32 - 3

Coweta - 28 - 2

Floyd - 28 - 2

Paulding - 24 - 0

Lowndes - 20 - 1

Tift - 19 - 0

Newton - 18 - 0

Rockdale - 18 - 1

Chatham - 16 - 0

Early - 16 - 1

Houston - 16 - 1

Sumter - 16 - 1

Bibb - 15 - 0

Gordon - 15 - 1

Mitchell - 15 - 0

Richmond - 13 - 0

Columbia - 12 - 0

Laurens - 12 - 0

Muscogee - 12 - 0

Polk - 12 - 0

Spalding - 12 - 0

Terrell - 12 - 2

Oconee - 11 - 0

Troup - 11 - 1

Worth - 11 - 1

Coffee - 10 - 0

Glynn - 10 - 0

Barrow - 7 - 2

Bryan - 7 - 0

Peach - 7 - 1

Thomas - 7 - 0

Whitfield - 7 - 1

Colquitt - 6 - 0

Crisp - 6 - 0

Meriwether - 6 - 0

Pickens - 6 - 1

Butts - 5 - 0

Calhoun - 5 - 0

Dawson - 5 - 0

Decatur - 5 - 0

Seminole - 5 - 0

Upson - 5 - 0

Ware - 5 - 0

Burke - 4 - 0

Effingham - 4 - 0

Harris - 4 - 0

Lamar - 4 - 0

Liberty - 4 - 0

Lumpkin - 4 - 0

Miller - 4 - 0

Walton - 4 - 0

Baldwin - 3 - 1

Camden - 3 - 0

Catoosa - 3 - 0

Fannin - 3 - 0

Franklin - 3 - 0

Greene - 3 - 0

Haralson - 3 - 0

Irwin - 3 - 0

Lincoln - 3 - 0

Madison - 3 - 0

Monroe - 3 - 0

Murray - 3 - 0

Pulaski - 3 - 0

Randolph 3 - 0

Stephens 3 - 0

Turner 3 - 0

Ben Hill 2 - 0

Hart 2 - 0

Jackson - 2 - 0

Jasper - 2 - 0

Jones - 2 - 0

Pierce - 2 - 0

Pike - 2 - 0

Tattnall - 2 - 0

Toombs - 2 - 0

Twiggs - 2 - 0

Washington - 2 - 0

Bacon - 1 - 0

Baker - 1 - 1

Banks - 1 - 0

Berrien - 1 - 0

Brooks - 1 - 0

Bulloch - 1 - 0

Candler - 1 - 0

Charlton - 1 - 0

Chattahoochee - 1 - 0

Chattooga - 1 - 0

Clinch - 1 - 0

Cook - 1 - 0

Dodge - 1 - 0

Dooly - 1 - 0

Gilmer - 1 - 0

Heard - 1 - 1

Jenkins - 1 - 0

Long - 1 - 0

Macon - 1 - 0

Mcduffie - 1 - 0

Mcintosh - 1 - 0

Morgan - 1 - 0

Schley - 1 - 0

Taylor - 1 - 0

Warren - 1 - 0

Wheeler - 1 - 0

White - 1 - 0

Wilkes - 1 - 0

Unknown - 164 - 0

Website launched to inform Georgians how to access high speed internet

Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) launched a new website to inform Georgians about ways to connect to high-speed internet throughout the state.

“The fight against COVID-19 is impacting Georgians' ability to access healthcare, receive educational instruction, and serve customers in traditional ways,” Gov. Kemp said. “High-speed internet is important for Georgians to continue receiving care, learning, and teleworking while they follow guidelines for social distancing. We’re grateful so many internet and mobile phone providers have stepped up to meet Georgians’ connectivity needs in this critical time.”

Broadband providers are offering various options for Georgians to connect to the internet, they said in a news release. By visiting broadband.georgia.gov, Georgians can find locations to which they can drive for accessing WiFi around the state, made available from telecommunications cooperatives and government agencies. While many public libraries are currently closed, some are still offering limited services such as WiFi outside their buildings.

Kroger also installs plexiglass shields at registers

Kroger’s Atlanta Division is installing new plexiglass shields at registers to help protect associates from the spread of the coronavirus virus. Publix made a similar announcement last week.



Kroger said they are also installing "educational floor decals to promote physical distancing" at check-out lanes and other counters.



“Our associates are on the front line of the supply chain, ensuring the communities we serve have access to fresh food, medicines and essential supplies. They exemplify dedication to our purpose, which is to feed the human spirit,” said Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “In addition to the plexiglass shields as a protective barrier for associates at the register, the floor decals will help us all remember to practice safe social distancing as we try to keep our communities healthy in these unprecedented times.”

Atlanta Dogwood Festival announces new dates

After having to postpone this spring’s Atlanta Dogwood Festival due to the coronavirus outbreak, festival organizers announce the annual event will move forward this year, just a few months later than usual.

The 84th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival is now scheduled to take place in Piedmont Park from Friday, August 7 through Sunday, August 9.

“We are thrilled to have found a new date to continue the annual tradition of the Atlanta Dogwood Festival,” says Brian Hill, festival executive director. “We appreciate the efforts by the City of Atlanta administration, as well as the openness of the World Diversity & Inclusion Festival, in working with us to find an alternative to cancelling this year’s event. We look forward to being able to bring a much-needed celebration to our city and continue the beloved tradition of the Atlanta Dogwood Festival.”

Atlanta Marriott Marquis shows the love

The Atlanta Marriott Marquis is showing solidarity with the city during these tough times by lighting up various rooms to make the shape of a heart. 11Alive's Mark Simpson captured this photo:

Mark Simpson/WXIA

Hotels are among the industries facing particularly difficult times during the coronavirus pandmeic, with travel mostly halted and bookings way down around the country.

Brookhaven family gets creative to celebrate grandpa's birthday

Randy Krouse lives in the assisted living and memory care community Orchard at Brookhaven.

Senior living facilities have been restricted to visitors for about three weeks now, so one family decided to have a birthday celebration for their grandpa through the window.

RELATED: Family celebrates grandpa's birthday through assisted-living community window

Fulton County changes testing criteria

In a release issued Sunday, the county said beginning today it would change its criteria for a person to be considered for coronavirus testing.

The release said:

Fulton County residents must have COVID-19 related symptoms which include cough, fever, shortness of breath, and meet one of the following:

Age 60 or older

Caregiver of those 60 and over

Caregiver of those who are immune-compromised

Healthcare workers

Patients with serious chronic or medical conditions (e.g. heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease)

Work and live in a congregate setting

Things to know Monday

DNR to enforce social distancing at state's parks, lakes

Kemp announces federal approval of major disaster declaration

Motorists entering Florida on I-95, I-10 being pulled over, questioned by police

Amazon confirms worked at south Macon center tests positive for COVID-19

Habersham Sheriff concerned about folks coming from 'hot spots in Atlanta'

