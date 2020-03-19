ATLANTA — Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has announced he will self-quarantine after a member of the Georgia State Senate tested positive for COVID-19.

Duncan said that he was told to self-quarantine for the next 14 days because he may have had contact with the senator.

"I rest easy knowing that suspending the 2020 session was the right call," he wrote. "We want to protect our members, their families and the individuals they come in contact with daily."

His letter added that "these are difficult times and there is a lot of uncertainty" but that he is "proud of Georgia's response to COVID-19."

He is encouraging everyone to continue to heed the warnings of Gov. Brian Kemp and President Donald Trump's administration.

Minutes after Duncan's announcement, State Senator Renee Unterman announced that she would be taking similar action while wishing the unnamed state legislator infected, a speedy recovery.

"I was very concerned to hear one of my fellow legislators had tested positive for COVID-19, though I was not surprised, as epidemiologists have warned us of its infectious nature," she said.

She then said she would self-quarantine until March 30 out of an abundance of caution.

"The colleague and the many other Georgians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are in my prayers," Unterman said. "In these uncertain times, I appreciate the leadership of President Donald Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp, and I’m confident that as resilient Americans, we can unite to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

More self-quarantines in the state senate could soon follow.

