ATLANTA — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said Thursday that he is issuing a call to action for community leaders, educational leaders and childcare providers across our state amid coronavirus concerns.

"If you feel it is prudent, you should consider closing day cares, schools or school districts as early as tomorrow through the next two weeks," he said.

He said this is not a mandate and "at this point we believe that local decision-making is the right course of action, and you have the flexibility.”

Kemp said that the Georgia Department of Education, University System of Georgia, the Technical College System and local school leaders have been "invaluable partners" to determine the best measures protect students, teachers and administrators.

LIST: Status on classes at Atlanta area colleges and universities amid coronavirus outbreak

"Regardless if you stay open or decide to close, we will support that decision," Kemp added.

Earlier this week, state schools superintendent Richard Woods said widespread closures are not recommended.

Woods said they are advising all Georgia school districts to continue following the guidance of the Georgia Department of Public Health and their local boards of health.

"All school districts should continue to take preventative measures, including providing ample time for students and staff to wash their hands and developing plans to continue student learning should your school district need to close for several days," he said.

Two Fulton County middle schools are closed through March 23, after two teachers tested positive for the virus.

MORE HEADLINES:

Real-time updates: Coronavirus in Georgia

List of things canceled or postponed around Atlanta due to coronavirus

First death from coronavirus in Georgia reported in Cobb County

Here are the common symptoms of coronavirus

Know the difference between COVID-19, flu and allergies