ATLANTA — The Georgia State Board of Cosmetology and Barbers issued guidance for the safe reopening of Georgia's salons and spas. Scroll to read more.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday his plans for gradually reopening Georgia, which will begin with certain small businesses this Friday. Here's everything you need to know about the governor's plan.

Key Facts: 

7pm april 21
WXIA

April 21, 2020

State releases guidelines for cosmetology and barber shops to reopen

The Georgia State Board of Cosmetology and Barbers issued guidance for the safe reopening of Georgia's salons and spas, Gov. Brian Kemp's office said Tuesday. They are officially allowed to reopen on Friday. 

"As we begin the process of safely reopening our economy, it is critical that business owners, operators, and contractors adhere strictly to increased safety and sanitation guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Gov. Kemp said. "Working together, I am confident that we can get these sectors back online and work to ensure the health and safety of all Georgians."

The state said salon/shop owners should use the OSHA “Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19” as a guide for reopening.

Some of the guidelines include: temperature checks, screening questions, limiting people in shops/salons, maintain social distancing, use of masks, disinfection. 

Kay Kendrick, chair of the Georgia State Board of Cosmetology and Barbers said:

"Under our sanitation laws and rules, we are charged with the responsibility of protecting consumers from the spread of contagious diseases everyday in our salons. By adding the safety guidelines that have been developed by the board and some of our industry leaders in the cosmetology and barber profession, we feel that our professionals will be able to do an even better job of protecting themselves and their clients. I trust that all our professionals will use these guidelines to be safe and protect their clients."

The complete list of guidelines will be available here.

Confirmed cases top 20K

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of 7 p.m., there are 20,166 confirmed cases of the virus and 818  deaths reported. This is up from the 19,881 confirmed cases and 799 deaths that they announced earlier in the day.

Of the 20,166 confirmed cases, 2206 are in Fulton, 1563 are in DeKalb, 1456 are in Dougherty, 1230 are in Cobb and 1238 are in Gwinnett. 

They said 3885 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the confirmed cases, 1 percent are between the ages of 0-17, while 62 percent are 18-59 years old, 34 percent are over 60 and 3 percent are unknown. 54 percent are female, and 44 percent are male.

In total, 82,407 tests were conducted at commercial labs, reporting 19,141 positive cases. At the Department of Public Health Laboratory, 5,733 tests were conducted with 1,025 positive results.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton    2206    83
Dekalb    1563    30
Dougherty    1456    103
Gwinnett    1238    44
Cobb    1230    60
Hall    756    9
Clayton    547    21
Henry    384    10
Sumter    334    20
Cherokee    324    10
Carroll    313    11
Richmond    294    12
Lee    277    17
Bartow    256    27
Mitchell    254    23
Douglas    246    7
Muscogee    235    4
Forsyth    216    8
Bibb    207    4
Chatham    185    6
Houston    184    12
Upson    180    11
Early    174    10
Coweta    169    4
Colquitt    156    6
Terrell    156    18
Randolph    146    16
Fayette    144    8
Thomas    143    14
Newton    142    4
Paulding    141    7
Rockdale    141    6
Worth    140    9
Spalding    136    8
Baldwin    135    4
Floyd    127    8
Crisp    125    2
Columbia    122    2
Clarke    116    13
Lowndes    113    3
Habersham    112    2
Troup    107    4
Barrow    101    3
Ware    93    7
Tift    92    4
Coffee    83    4
Butts    81    1
Calhoun    75    2
Dooly    73    6
Gordon    67    7
Walton    63    3
Turner    58    4
Jackson    57    1
Macon    55    1
Decatur    53    1
Oconee    53    0
Burke    51    3
Pierce    51    2
Greene    50    1
Glynn    49    0
Meriwether    47    0
Whitfield    46    4
Dawson    45    1
Wilcox    45    6
Harris    44    2
Laurens    43    1
Stephens    41    1
Grady    38    2
Mcduffie    37    3
Polk    36    0
Walker    36    0
Johnson    35    1
Peach    35    2
Bryan    34    2
Liberty    34    0
Oglethorpe    34    3
Pike    34    2
Brooks    33    6
Bulloch    32    2
White    32    0
Effingham    29    1
Lamar    29    0
Marion    29    1
Catoosa    28    0
Washington    28    1
Camden    27    0
Lumpkin    26    0
Putnam    26    2
Seminole    26    2
Haralson    25    1
Miller    23    0
Morgan    23    0
Wilkinson    22    2
Appling    21    1
Jones    21    0
Toombs    21    3
Baker    20    2
Brantley    20    2
Clay    20    2
Talbot    20    1
Bacon    19    1
Ben Hill    19    0
Dodge    19    0
Fannin    19    1
Gilmer    19    0
Murray    19    0
Wilkes    19    0
Jasper    18    0
Pickens    18    2
Madison    17    1
Pulaski    17    1
Stewart    17    0
Banks    16    0
Schley    16    1
Emanuel    15    0
Irwin    15    0
Monroe    15    1
Telfair    15    0
Towns    15    0
Union    15    1
Crawford    14    0
Screven    14    1
Cook    13    1
Dade    13    1
Jenkins    13    1
Taylor    13    2
Franklin    12    0
Jefferson    11    1
Berrien    10    0
Chattooga    10    1
Hancock    10    0
Lincoln    10    0
Warren    10    0
Wayne    9    0
Heard    8    1
Rabun    8    0
Candler    7    0
Charlton    7    0
Chattahoochee    7    0
Clinch    7    0
Elbert    7    0
Jeff Davis    7    1
Lanier    7    1
Webster    7    0
Hart    6    0
Atkinson    5    0
Bleckley    5    0
Echols    5    0
Tattnall    5    0
Evans    4    0
Mcintosh    4    0
Twiggs    4    0
Quitman    3    1
Wheeler    3    0
Long    2    0
Montgomery    2    0
Treutlen    2    0
Unknown    483    0
Non-Georgia Resident    977    8

Petition created to reverse Kemp's decision to reopen Georgia

A change.org petition created on Monday already has nearly 16,000 signatures demanding Gov. Brian Kemp reverse his decision announced yesterday to begin reopening Georgia businesses. 

"We cannot keep putting our economy and personal agendas over human lives," the organizer Meghan Dowlen said. "We cannot keep allowing this man to harm people that he clearly doesn't care about."

The news of gyms, tattoo parlors, hair salons and bowling alleys would open this Friday made national headlines, with many questioning this decision. 

"This kind of negligence has no doubt spread the virus further, and the chances of more people getting sick/dying will most certainly be higher now, Dowlen said.

The petition can be viewed here.  

DeKalb Sheriff issues update on jail

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox reported today on the impact of the DeKalb County Jail’s Emergency Plan of Action for managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said 13 inmates - only one percent of the total jail population - have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, eight inmates remain in custody and are in isolation under the care of medical services.

“We have greatly limited access to our facility,” said Sheriff Maddox. “All persons entering the facility, including staff members and vendors, continue to be screened for high temperatures, as a condition for access.

Sheriff Maddox says that there are 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff members, which represents only two percent of the total employee population. Those remain away from the office on quarantine and/or in treatment.

“We are in touch with them and they tell us that they are doing well,” she said.

Confirmed cases now at 19,881 with 799 deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of Noon, there are 19,881 confirmed cases of the virus and 799 deaths reported. This is up from the 19,400 confirmed cases and 775 deaths that they announced on Monday evening.

Of the 19,881 confirmed cases, 2208 are in Fulton, 1534 are in DeKalb, 1446 are in Dougherty, 1215 are in Cobb and 1222 are in Gwinnett. In all, there are cases reported in 157 counties (470 cases are listed as unknown counties). There are 970 cases reported as "non-Georgia residents." For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 3,779 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the confirmed cases, 1 percent are between the ages of 0-17, while 62 percent are 18-59 years old, 34 percent are over 60 and 3 percent are unknown. 54 percent are female, and 44 percent are male.

In total, 82,407 tests were conducted at commercial labs, reporting 18,864 positive cases. At the Department of Public Health Laboratory, 5,733 tests were conducted with 1017 positive results.

County - Cases - Deaths

Fulton    2208    82
Dekalb    1534    29
Dougherty    1446    103
Gwinnett    1222    42
Cobb    1215    59
Hall    720    9
Clayton    546    20
Henry    384    11
Sumter    333    18
Cherokee    322    10
Carroll    307    11
Richmond    295    12
Lee    277    17
Bartow    256    24
Douglas    244    7
Muscogee    234    4
Mitchell    214    23
Forsyth    213    8
Bibb    203    2
Chatham    185    6
Houston    185    12
Upson    179    11
Early    173    10
Coweta    170    4
Terrell    156    18
Colquitt    154    5
Randolph    146    16
Fayette    144    8
Paulding    143    7
Rockdale    140    6
Newton    139    4
Spalding    136    7
Thomas    133    14
Baldwin    132    4
Worth    129    8
Floyd    127    9
Crisp    125    2
Columbia    120    2
Clarke    114    13
Habersham    107    2
Lowndes    105    3
Troup    105    4
Barrow    99    3
Tift    93    4
Ware    92    7
Coffee    83    4
Butts    82    2
Dooly    73    5
Gordon    66    6
Walton    64    3
Calhoun    61    2
Decatur    59    1
Turner    59    4
Jackson    56    1
Macon    55    1
Oconee    53    0
Burke    51    3
Pierce    51    2
Glynn    49    0
Meriwether    47    0
Whitfield    46    4
Dawson    45    1
Greene    45    1
Wilcox    45    5
Harris    44    2
Laurens    43    1
Stephens    41    1
Mcduffie    37    3
Polk    36    0
Peach    35    2
Bryan    34    2
Grady    34    1
Johnson    34    1
Liberty    34    0
Oglethorpe    34    3
Pike    34    2
Bulloch    31    2
White    31    0
Brooks    30    6
Effingham    29    1
Lamar    29    0
Marion    29    1
Walker    28    0
Camden    27    0
Catoosa    26    0
Putnam    26    2
Lumpkin    25    0
Seminole    25    2
Washington    25    1
Haralson    23    1
Miller    23    0
Morgan    22    0
Wilkinson    22    2
Appling    21    0
Baker    20    2
Brantley    20    2
Clay    20    2
Jones    20    0
Talbot    20    1
Toombs    20    3
Bacon    19    1
Ben Hill    19    0
Dodge    19    0
Fannin    19    1
Murray    19    0
Wilkes    19    0
Gilmer    18    0
Pickens    18    2
Jasper    17    0
Pulaski    17    1
Stewart    17    0
Madison    16    1
Schley    16    1
Banks    15    0
Irwin    15    0
Monroe    15    1
Telfair    15    0
Towns    15    0
Union    15    1
Crawford    14    0
Emanuel    14    0
Cook    13    1
Jenkins    13    1
Taylor    13    2
Dade    12    1
Franklin    12    0
Screven    12    1
Jefferson    11    1
Berrien    10    0
Chattooga    10    1
Hancock    10    0
Warren    10    0
Lincoln    9    0
Wayne    9    0
Rabun    8    0
Candler    7    0
Charlton    7    0
Chattahoochee    7    0
Clinch    7    0
Elbert    7    0
Heard    7    1
Jeff Davis    7    1
Lanier    7    1
Webster    7    0
Hart    6    0
Atkinson    5    0
Bleckley    5    0
Tattnall    5    0
Echols    4    0
Evans    4    0
Mcintosh    4    0
Twiggs    4    0
Quitman    3    1
Wheeler    3    0
Long    2    0
Montgomery    2    0
Treutlen    2    0
Unknown    470    0
Non-Georgia Resident    970    7

Wrestler Diamond Dallas Page won't open Smyrna yoga gym

Diamond Dallas Page says he won't be opening his popular Smyrna yoga gym on Friday when such businesses are allowed to reopen.

The wresting legend, who has built a yoga instruction empire in his post-WWE career, told TMZ that he would be "erring on the side of caution" with his plans to eventually reopen.

He said he understood the pressure other small businesses owners are feeling and Gov. Kemp's wish to give them a lifeline, but that it wasn't the right time for his yoga gym.

"I'm not gonna do it," he said. "But if it works for other people, then let them do it, but for me personally it won't work."

Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund announces grants

The fund, which was put together by the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and the United Way of Greater Atlanta, announced nearly $1.5 million in grants.

The largest grant, $300,000, went to Partners for Home, which helps people experiencing homelessness. Other recipients include Quality Care for Children ($150,00), Gwinnett County Public Schools Foundation ($200,000) and Georgia Public Broadcasting ($50,000).

For full details you can visit the United Way site.

Children's puts out call for help

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta says it's already received more than 1,500 handmade cloth masks from the public, but still needs help.

"To support social distancing guidelines and the health of our patients, families and employees, we are currently under 'universal' masking guidelines, meaning all employees are required to wear masks at work. Masks are provided for all employees regardless of work area," Children's said in a message. "Employees who work in clinical areas will continue to wear a medical mask as indicated by their clinical area or by the type of care they provide, and employees with limited patient interaction may wear a Children's-provided cloth mask – that’s where these come in. These masks are a precious resource for which we still have great need. For any sewers out there able to help, we have two patterns for cloth masks that cater to those with varied levels of skill."

The healthcare provider offers this guidance on how to make the masks.

Piedmont Hospital to deliver messages to patients

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital says it is starting up a program to deliver messages from friends and families to patients.

The hospital says loved ones can email greetings to PAHPatientExperience@piedmont.org with their messages and it will be delivered within 24-28 hours to the patient.

“We know it’s difficult for our patients not to have their family and friends with them at the bedside, so we wanted to provide an easy way to reach out,” said Pamela Redman, Director of Patient Experience at Piedmont Atlanta. “We hope that sharing these messages with our patients will give them a boost and let them know their loved ones are thinking of them and wishing them well.”

Things to know this morning

