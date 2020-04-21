ATLANTA — The Georgia State Board of Cosmetology and Barbers issued guidance for the safe reopening of Georgia's salons and spas. Scroll to read more.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday his plans for gradually reopening Georgia, which will begin with certain small businesses this Friday. Here's everything you need to know about the governor's plan.

April 21, 2020

State releases guidelines for cosmetology and barber shops to reopen

The Georgia State Board of Cosmetology and Barbers issued guidance for the safe reopening of Georgia's salons and spas, Gov. Brian Kemp's office said Tuesday. They are officially allowed to reopen on Friday.

"As we begin the process of safely reopening our economy, it is critical that business owners, operators, and contractors adhere strictly to increased safety and sanitation guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Gov. Kemp said. "Working together, I am confident that we can get these sectors back online and work to ensure the health and safety of all Georgians."

The state said salon/shop owners should use the OSHA “Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19” as a guide for reopening.

Some of the guidelines include: temperature checks, screening questions, limiting people in shops/salons, maintain social distancing, use of masks, disinfection.

Kay Kendrick, chair of the Georgia State Board of Cosmetology and Barbers said:

"Under our sanitation laws and rules, we are charged with the responsibility of protecting consumers from the spread of contagious diseases everyday in our salons. By adding the safety guidelines that have been developed by the board and some of our industry leaders in the cosmetology and barber profession, we feel that our professionals will be able to do an even better job of protecting themselves and their clients. I trust that all our professionals will use these guidelines to be safe and protect their clients."

The complete list of guidelines will be available here.

Confirmed cases top 20K

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of 7 p.m., there are 20,166 confirmed cases of the virus and 818 deaths reported. This is up from the 19,881 confirmed cases and 799 deaths that they announced earlier in the day.

Of the 20,166 confirmed cases, 2206 are in Fulton, 1563 are in DeKalb, 1456 are in Dougherty, 1230 are in Cobb and 1238 are in Gwinnett.

They said 3885 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the confirmed cases, 1 percent are between the ages of 0-17, while 62 percent are 18-59 years old, 34 percent are over 60 and 3 percent are unknown. 54 percent are female, and 44 percent are male.

In total, 82,407 tests were conducted at commercial labs, reporting 19,141 positive cases. At the Department of Public Health Laboratory, 5,733 tests were conducted with 1,025 positive results.

Petition created to reverse Kemp's decision to reopen Georgia

A change.org petition created on Monday already has nearly 16,000 signatures demanding Gov. Brian Kemp reverse his decision announced yesterday to begin reopening Georgia businesses.

"We cannot keep putting our economy and personal agendas over human lives," the organizer Meghan Dowlen said. "We cannot keep allowing this man to harm people that he clearly doesn't care about."

The news of gyms, tattoo parlors, hair salons and bowling alleys would open this Friday made national headlines, with many questioning this decision.

"This kind of negligence has no doubt spread the virus further, and the chances of more people getting sick/dying will most certainly be higher now, Dowlen said.

The petition can be viewed here.

DeKalb Sheriff issues update on jail

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox reported today on the impact of the DeKalb County Jail’s Emergency Plan of Action for managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said 13 inmates - only one percent of the total jail population - have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, eight inmates remain in custody and are in isolation under the care of medical services.

“We have greatly limited access to our facility,” said Sheriff Maddox. “All persons entering the facility, including staff members and vendors, continue to be screened for high temperatures, as a condition for access.

Sheriff Maddox says that there are 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff members, which represents only two percent of the total employee population. Those remain away from the office on quarantine and/or in treatment.

“We are in touch with them and they tell us that they are doing well,” she said.

Confirmed cases now at 19,881 with 799 deaths

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of Noon, there are 19,881 confirmed cases of the virus and 799 deaths reported. This is up from the 19,400 confirmed cases and 775 deaths that they announced on Monday evening.

Of the 19,881 confirmed cases, 2208 are in Fulton, 1534 are in DeKalb, 1446 are in Dougherty, 1215 are in Cobb and 1222 are in Gwinnett. In all, there are cases reported in 157 counties (470 cases are listed as unknown counties). There are 970 cases reported as "non-Georgia residents." For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 3,779 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the confirmed cases, 1 percent are between the ages of 0-17, while 62 percent are 18-59 years old, 34 percent are over 60 and 3 percent are unknown. 54 percent are female, and 44 percent are male.

In total, 82,407 tests were conducted at commercial labs, reporting 18,864 positive cases. At the Department of Public Health Laboratory, 5,733 tests were conducted with 1017 positive results.

Wrestler Diamond Dallas Page won't open Smyrna yoga gym

Diamond Dallas Page says he won't be opening his popular Smyrna yoga gym on Friday when such businesses are allowed to reopen.

The wresting legend, who has built a yoga instruction empire in his post-WWE career, told TMZ that he would be "erring on the side of caution" with his plans to eventually reopen.

He said he understood the pressure other small businesses owners are feeling and Gov. Kemp's wish to give them a lifeline, but that it wasn't the right time for his yoga gym.

"I'm not gonna do it," he said. "But if it works for other people, then let them do it, but for me personally it won't work."

Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund announces grants

The fund, which was put together by the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and the United Way of Greater Atlanta, announced nearly $1.5 million in grants.

The largest grant, $300,000, went to Partners for Home, which helps people experiencing homelessness. Other recipients include Quality Care for Children ($150,00), Gwinnett County Public Schools Foundation ($200,000) and Georgia Public Broadcasting ($50,000).

For full details you can visit the United Way site.

Children's puts out call for help

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta says it's already received more than 1,500 handmade cloth masks from the public, but still needs help.

"To support social distancing guidelines and the health of our patients, families and employees, we are currently under 'universal' masking guidelines, meaning all employees are required to wear masks at work. Masks are provided for all employees regardless of work area," Children's said in a message. "Employees who work in clinical areas will continue to wear a medical mask as indicated by their clinical area or by the type of care they provide, and employees with limited patient interaction may wear a Children's-provided cloth mask – that’s where these come in. These masks are a precious resource for which we still have great need. For any sewers out there able to help, we have two patterns for cloth masks that cater to those with varied levels of skill."

The healthcare provider offers this guidance on how to make the masks.

Piedmont Hospital to deliver messages to patients

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital says it is starting up a program to deliver messages from friends and families to patients.

The hospital says loved ones can email greetings to PAHPatientExperience@piedmont.org with their messages and it will be delivered within 24-28 hours to the patient.

“We know it’s difficult for our patients not to have their family and friends with them at the bedside, so we wanted to provide an easy way to reach out,” said Pamela Redman, Director of Patient Experience at Piedmont Atlanta. “We hope that sharing these messages with our patients will give them a boost and let them know their loved ones are thinking of them and wishing them well.”

Things to know this morning

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reacted to the governor's announcement, saying she was "perplexed." Other mayors said they were not told in advance of Kemp's plans.

The governor outlined a number of specific reopening dates for certain businesses - here's what those are

Some small businesses spoke about their concerns with the unknowns of opening back up

Emory is looking for older volunteers to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine trial

